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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesCartoon Network Announces 'New Looney Tunes' Premiere; Series Begin THIS November

Cartoon Network Announces 'New Looney Tunes' Premiere; Series Begin THIS November

Cartoon Network is bringing its animated franchise back to Indian television. 'New Looney Tunes', starring Bugs Bunny and Yosemite Sam, premieres on November 16 with a fresh dose of slapstick comedy.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Show bridges nostalgic appeal and contemporary children's entertainment.

‘That’s all, folks!’ is officially a thing of the past as the iconic Looney Tunes universe makes a grand return to Indian television screens this November. Promising a major nostalgia trip for older fans and a fresh dose of slapstick comedy for a new generation, Cartoon Network has officially announced the highly anticipated premiere of New Looney Tunes. Featuring the ever-mischievous Bugs Bunny alongside fan-favourite foes like Yosemite Sam and Wile E. Coyote, the brand-new animated series is all set to bring back signature cheeky antics and unpredictable adventures starting November 16.

Broadcast Timings And Characters

The highly anticipated series is slated to premiere on November 16, 2026, and will be broadcast every weekday, from Monday to Friday, at 10:30 AM exclusively on Cartoon Network. Staying true to the timeless appeal of the legendary franchise, New Looney Tunes will follow Bugs Bunny as he relies on his quick thinking and clever ways to outsmart rivals and escape tricky situations.

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While audiences will witness the return of familiar faces like Yosemite Sam and Wile E. Coyote, the animated comedy will also introduce new companions, including Squeaks the Squirrel and Bigfoot, guaranteeing non-stop laughter and comic surprises.

'Bringing Bugs Bunny Back For Indian Fans'

Speaking about the exciting launch, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids – South Asia at Skydance, highlighted the franchise's unparalleled cultural impact. "Only a few animated franchises have built the kind of enduring cultural legacy that Looney Tunes has. For generations, its characters have been recognised for their distinctive personalities, irreverent humour and wonderfully unpredictable adventures," he stated.

He further added that the new programme aims to bridge the gap between nostalgia and contemporary children's entertainment. "With New Looney Tunes, we are bringing Bugs Bunny and the much-loved Looney Tunes universe back for Indian fans, while introducing their timeless appeal to a new generation," he shared, concluding that the new series is a natural step in Cartoon Network's commitment to bringing iconic animated stories to audiences across India.

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About Looney Tunes

The Looney Tunes franchise is a globally loved animated property known for its enduring cultural legacy. For generations, the franchise has entertained audiences with its signature slapstick comedy and entertaining stories. Its iconic characters—including Bugs Bunny, Yosemite Sam, and Wile E. Coyote—are widely recognised for their distinctive personalities, irreverent humour, and wonderfully unpredictable adventures. Today, the beloved animated universe continues to maintain its timeless appeal for a new generation of viewers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is involved in bringing 'New Looney Tunes' back to Indian television?

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids – South Asia at Skydance, spoke about the exciting launch. Cartoon Network is committed to bringing these iconic animated stories to audiences across India.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cartoon Network New Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Sai Abishek Animation News
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