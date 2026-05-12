Twenty-two films are competing for the Palme d'Or, featuring renowned directors like Pedro Almodóvar and Hirokazu Kore-eda, alongside emerging talents. Hirokazu Kore-eda's AI-themed film is a notable contender.
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The glitzy Cannes Film Festival kicks off today on the French Riviera, facing Hollywood's absence and AI film debates. Stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt shine, among others.
- Cannes Film Festival opens, focusing on global cinema and AI.
- Twenty-two films vie for Palme d'Or, including Almodóvar, Kore-eda.
- Hollywood's major productions and studios are notably absent this year.
- Indian stars and regional cinema talents grace the red carpet.
The glitzy 79th Cannes Film Festival kicks off today, drawing eyes worldwide as cinema icons gather on the French Riviera. This year's event faces Hollywood's absence, rising AI debates in films, and a spotlight on global stars including Indian talents. Expect drama on and off screen from May 12 to 23, with top prizes up for grabs amid changing industry winds.
Main Competition Highlights
Twenty-two films compete for the Palme d'Or, featuring works by renowned directors. Spain's Pedro Almodóvar, Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Romania's Cristian Mungiu lead the lineup, joined by fresh voices like Belgium's Lukas Dhont and France's Lea Mysius. Hirokazu Kore-eda's AI-themed Sheep in the Box stands out as a top contender, alongside South Korean Na Hong-jin's Hope.
Hollywood's Notable Absence
Key Special Screenings
Steven Soderbergh presents a documentary on John Lennon titled The Last Interview. Ron Howard's film on photographer Richard Avedon also screens in the documentary section. These additions bring unique stories to the festival's diverse lineup.
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Bollywood And Indian Presence
Indian cinema shines with stars walking the red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, and others represent Bollywood strongly. India’s official delegation at Cannes will be led by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in his newly appointed role as director of the International Film Festival of India. The Indian presence at the festival will also include several noted names from regional cinema, such as Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, Marathi actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, along with Gujarati actor-producer Mansi Parekh.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Chidambaram, recognised for the Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, will represent Malayalam cinema at Cannes by presenting his upcoming project Balan: The Boy at the Cannes market.
Jury And Awards
South Korean director Park Chan-Wook leads the nine-person jury, with actor Demi Moore among members. They will decide winners from the global entries. Awards ceremony happens on May 23, capping two weeks of premieres.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main highlights of the 79th Cannes Film Festival's Main Competition?
Why is there a noticeable absence of major Hollywood productions at Cannes this year?
Industry experts suggest this is due to budget-conscious strategies and a preference for social media-driven promotions. There are also concerns that negative critical reactions at Cannes could harm a film's pre-release reputation.
What is the significance of the Indian presence at the Cannes Film Festival this year?
Indian cinema is strongly represented by Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, as well as regional talents. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker leads India's official delegation.
Who is leading the jury at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and when are the awards presented?
South Korean director Park Chan-Wook is leading the nine-person jury. The awards ceremony, where winners will be announced, is scheduled for May 23.