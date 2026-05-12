Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cannes Film Festival opens, focusing on global cinema and AI.

Twenty-two films vie for Palme d'Or, including Almodóvar, Kore-eda.

Hollywood's major productions and studios are notably absent this year.

Indian stars and regional cinema talents grace the red carpet.

The glitzy 79th Cannes Film Festival kicks off today, drawing eyes worldwide as cinema icons gather on the French Riviera. This year's event faces Hollywood's absence, rising AI debates in films, and a spotlight on global stars including Indian talents. Expect drama on and off screen from May 12 to 23, with top prizes up for grabs amid changing industry winds.

Main Competition Highlights

Twenty-two films compete for the Palme d'Or, featuring works by renowned directors. Spain's Pedro Almodóvar, Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Romania's Cristian Mungiu lead the lineup, joined by fresh voices like Belgium's Lukas Dhont and France's Lea Mysius. Hirokazu Kore-eda's AI-themed Sheep in the Box stands out as a top contender, alongside South Korean Na Hong-jin's Hope.

Hollywood's Notable Absence

Unlike earlier editions of Cannes, which saw stars like Tom Cruise bringing major blockbusters and studios such as Disney premiering films from the Star Wars franchise, this year’s festival will not feature Hollywood’s biggest productions. Highly anticipated films including The Odyssey and Disclosure Day are skipping Cannes entirely. Industry experts believe the absence of major studio films is linked to budget-conscious strategies, the growing preference for carefully managed social media-driven promotions, and concerns that negative reactions from Cannes critics could harm a film’s reputation before release. ALSO READ | Ek Din Turns Flop At Box Office; Raja Shivaji Holds Strong Against Patriot And Daadi Ki Shaadi Despite this, Hollywood will still have a limited presence at the festival. Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez are expected to attend a special 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious. Meanwhile, John Travolta will present his directorial debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Other international stars likely to appear include Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, who feature in the independent film Paper Tiger, while Rami Malek is set to promote The Man I Love. In addition, Barbra Streisand and filmmaker Peter Jackson will receive lifetime achievement honours. However, the noticeable absence of major Hollywood studios remains one of the biggest talking points of this year’s Cannes lineup.

Key Special Screenings

Steven Soderbergh presents a documentary on John Lennon titled The Last Interview. Ron Howard's film on photographer Richard Avedon also screens in the documentary section. These additions bring unique stories to the festival's diverse lineup.

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Bollywood And Indian Presence

Indian cinema shines with stars walking the red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, and others represent Bollywood strongly. India’s official delegation at Cannes will be led by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in his newly appointed role as director of the International Film Festival of India. The Indian presence at the festival will also include several noted names from regional cinema, such as Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, Marathi actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, along with Gujarati actor-producer Mansi Parekh.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Chidambaram, recognised for the Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, will represent Malayalam cinema at Cannes by presenting his upcoming project Balan: The Boy at the Cannes market.

Jury And Awards

South Korean director Park Chan-Wook leads the nine-person jury, with actor Demi Moore among members. They will decide winners from the global entries. Awards ceremony happens on May 23, capping two weeks of premieres.