Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesCannes Film Festival 2026 Kicks Off: Vin Diesel, John Travolta And Alia Bhatt Among Biggest Attractions

Cannes Film Festival 2026 Kicks Off: Vin Diesel, John Travolta And Alia Bhatt Among Biggest Attractions

The glitzy Cannes Film Festival kicks off today on the French Riviera, facing Hollywood's absence and AI film debates. Stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt shine, among others.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 May 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cannes Film Festival opens, focusing on global cinema and AI.
  • Twenty-two films vie for Palme d'Or, including Almodóvar, Kore-eda.
  • Hollywood's major productions and studios are notably absent this year.
  • Indian stars and regional cinema talents grace the red carpet.

The glitzy 79th Cannes Film Festival kicks off today, drawing eyes worldwide as cinema icons gather on the French Riviera. This year's event faces Hollywood's absence, rising AI debates in films, and a spotlight on global stars including Indian talents. Expect drama on and off screen from May 12 to 23, with top prizes up for grabs amid changing industry winds.

 Main Competition Highlights

Twenty-two films compete for the Palme d'Or, featuring works by renowned directors. Spain's Pedro Almodóvar, Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Romania's Cristian Mungiu lead the lineup, joined by fresh voices like Belgium's Lukas Dhont and France's Lea Mysius. Hirokazu Kore-eda's AI-themed Sheep in the Box stands out as a top contender, alongside South Korean Na Hong-jin's Hope.

 Hollywood's Notable Absence

Unlike earlier editions of Cannes, which saw stars like Tom Cruise bringing major blockbusters and studios such as Disney premiering films from the Star Wars franchise, this year’s festival will not feature Hollywood’s biggest productions. Highly anticipated films including The Odyssey and Disclosure Day are skipping Cannes entirely.

Industry experts believe the absence of major studio films is linked to budget-conscious strategies, the growing preference for carefully managed social media-driven promotions, and concerns that negative reactions from Cannes critics could harm a film’s reputation before release.

ALSO READ | Ek Din Turns Flop At Box Office; Raja Shivaji Holds Strong Against Patriot And Daadi Ki Shaadi

Despite this, Hollywood will still have a limited presence at the festival. Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez are expected to attend a special 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious. Meanwhile, John Travolta will present his directorial debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

Other international stars likely to appear include Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, who feature in the independent film Paper Tiger, while Rami Malek is set to promote The Man I Love. In addition, Barbra Streisand and filmmaker Peter Jackson will receive lifetime achievement honours. However, the noticeable absence of major Hollywood studios remains one of the biggest talking points of this year’s Cannes lineup.

Key Special Screenings

Steven Soderbergh presents a documentary on John Lennon titled The Last Interview. Ron Howard's film on photographer Richard Avedon also screens in the documentary section. These additions bring unique stories to the festival's diverse lineup.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Heading For Divorce? Couple Unfollows Each Other On Instagram

Bollywood And Indian Presence

Indian cinema shines with stars walking the red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, and others represent Bollywood strongly. India’s official delegation at Cannes will be led by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in his newly appointed role as director of the International Film Festival of India. The Indian presence at the festival will also include several noted names from regional cinema, such as Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, Marathi actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, along with Gujarati actor-producer Mansi Parekh.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Chidambaram, recognised for the Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, will represent Malayalam cinema at Cannes by presenting his upcoming project Balan: The Boy at the Cannes market.

 Jury And Awards

South Korean director Park Chan-Wook leads the nine-person jury, with actor Demi Moore among members. They will decide winners from the global entries. Awards ceremony happens on May 23, capping two weeks of premieres.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main highlights of the 79th Cannes Film Festival's Main Competition?

Twenty-two films are competing for the Palme d'Or, featuring renowned directors like Pedro Almodóvar and Hirokazu Kore-eda, alongside emerging talents. Hirokazu Kore-eda's AI-themed film is a notable contender.

Why is there a noticeable absence of major Hollywood productions at Cannes this year?

Industry experts suggest this is due to budget-conscious strategies and a preference for social media-driven promotions. There are also concerns that negative critical reactions at Cannes could harm a film's pre-release reputation.

What is the significance of the Indian presence at the Cannes Film Festival this year?

Indian cinema is strongly represented by Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, as well as regional talents. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker leads India's official delegation.

Who is leading the jury at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and when are the awards presented?

South Korean director Park Chan-Wook is leading the nine-person jury. The awards ceremony, where winners will be announced, is scheduled for May 23.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 12 May 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Bollywood Stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Palme D’Or Cannes Film Festival 2026 Hollywood Snub AI John Lennon Park Chan-Wook Jury Hirokazu Kore-eda Pedro Almodóvar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Cannes Film Festival 2026 Kicks Off: Vin Diesel, John Travolta And Alia Bhatt Among Biggest Attractions
Cannes Film Festival 2026 Kicks Off: Vin Diesel, John Travolta And Alia Bhatt Among Biggest Attractions
Celebrities
Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Heading For Divorce? Couple Unfollows Each Other On Instagram
Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Heading For Divorce? Couple Unfollows Each Other On Instagram
Celebrities
Tamannaah Bhatia Attends 'Bhasma Aarti' At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Calls It A 'Profound' Experience: WATCH
Tamannaah Bhatia Attends 'Bhasma Aarti' At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Calls It A 'Profound' Experience: WATCH
Celebrities
Dhurandhar 2 Crashes To Rs 35 Lakh On Monday, Bhooth Bangla Mints Rs 1.58 Crore
Dhurandhar 2 Crashes To Rs 35 Lakh On Monday, Bhooth Bangla Mints Rs 1.58 Crore
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ghaziabad Wedding Sparks Debate Over Massive Dowry Worth Crores in Luxury Gifts
Breaking: Gulf tensions rise as Iran–US standoff deepens over Strait of Hormuz crisis
Breaking: Pakistan-Made Fan Found in UP Madrasa, Police Launch Probe in Kushinagar Case Under UP
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Accused Produced in Bengal Court Under Tight Security
Breaking: CM Suvendu Adhikari Clears Ayushman Bharat, Bengal Border Fencing Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget