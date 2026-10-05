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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesCanadian Streamer John Ly Slapped By Indian Man In Vietnam Over Racial Slurs: WATCH

Canadian Streamer John Ly Slapped By Indian Man In Vietnam Over Racial Slurs: WATCH

Canadian streamer JohnWhatsGoingOn was slapped during a livestream at a 7-Eleven in Saigon after a heated confrontation with two Indian men.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Canadian streamer filmed men, sparking confrontation.
  • Streamer hurled slur, prompting demands to stop filming.
  • Situation escalated, resulting in the streamer being slapped.

Canadian Kick streamer John Ly, better known online as JohnWhatsGoingOn, was slapped by an Indian man during an IRL livestream at a 7-Eleven in Saigon, Vietnam. The incident occurred after a tense confrontation over filming inside the store and racial slurs. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the boundaries of filming strangers during livestreams and the escalation that followed.

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What Happened Between John Ly And The Indian Men?

The confrontation took place while JohnWhatsGoingOn was livestreaming from Saigon. In footage circulating online, the streamer can be seen directing his camera towards an Indian man inside the convenience store.

The man repeatedly objects to being filmed and asks the streamer to stop recording him. He also appears to question the streamer about privacy laws and tells him to keep the camera away.

At one point, John tells the man, “This is not New Delhi, you dog” prompting the man to respond, “You know where I am from. Keep the f****** camera away.”

Second Indian Man Joins The Confrontation

The situation becomes more tense when another Indian man intervenes. During the exchange, he tells John, “You are f***ing racist, I'm going to break your camera” before pushing him.

The men then appear to ask the streamer to leave the store. John responds, “I know where you work. I know your restaurant.”

Despite repeated demands to stop filming, John continues recording the confrontation. One of the men tells him, “Keep the camera away,” while the streamer is pushed towards the exit.

The confrontation then turns physical. One of the Indian men adds, “You're filming for hate? You are monetising hate, what're you doing?” before another man appears to slap the streamer while he is still livestreaming.

John continues the broadcast after the slap. During the exchange, he says, “No one likes Indians out here,” before appearing to leave the store.

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Viral Video Sparks Debate Over IRL Livestreaming

The clip has quickly spread across social media, prompting viewers to weigh in on the confrontation, the streamer’s behaviour and the wider debate over filming strangers during IRL livestreams.

Reacting to the viral footage, one user wrote, "His eyes got bigger after one slap."

Another commented, "Maybe they are not aware of the whole situation and his behaviour. The clarification will be on the way. No Indian can tolerate this nonsense anymore."

A third user simply wrote, "Slave mentality."

Another viewer added, "Our nerds are also more aggressive than other peoples nerds. That is why they dominate tech."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Canadian streamer John Ly in Vietnam?

John Ly, known as JohnWhatsGoingOn, was slapped by an Indian man during an IRL livestream at a 7-Eleven in Saigon. The incident followed a tense confrontation over filming and racial slurs.

What led to the physical confrontation at the 7-Eleven?

The incident began when Ly filmed an Indian man who objected to being recorded. It escalated after Ly made a racial slur, prompting a second man to intervene.

How did John Ly react during the incident?

Ly continued filming despite repeated demands to stop, and he made further racial comments. He also stated that he knew where one of the men worked.

What was the public reaction to the viral video?

The video quickly spread across social media, sparking a debate among viewers. Discussions centered on the streamer's behavior and the ethics of filming strangers during IRL livestreams.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Vietnam Racial Slur JohnWhatsGoingOn John Ly
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