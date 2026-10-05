Canadian Streamer John Ly Slapped By Indian Man In Vietnam Over Racial Slurs: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canadian streamer filmed men, sparking confrontation.

Streamer hurled slur, prompting demands to stop filming.

Situation escalated, resulting in the streamer being slapped.

Canadian Kick streamer John Ly, better known online as JohnWhatsGoingOn, was slapped by an Indian man during an IRL livestream at a 7-Eleven in Saigon, Vietnam. The incident occurred after a tense confrontation over filming inside the store and racial slurs. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the boundaries of filming strangers during livestreams and the escalation that followed.

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What Happened Between John Ly And The Indian Men?

The confrontation took place while JohnWhatsGoingOn was livestreaming from Saigon. In footage circulating online, the streamer can be seen directing his camera towards an Indian man inside the convenience store.

The man repeatedly objects to being filmed and asks the streamer to stop recording him. He also appears to question the streamer about privacy laws and tells him to keep the camera away.

At one point, John tells the man, “This is not New Delhi, you dog” prompting the man to respond, “You know where I am from. Keep the f****** camera away.”

Canadian Streamer Slapped by Indian Man in Saigon 7-Eleven https://t.co/S3JNatMa2K — justbornago (@justbornago) October 4, 2026

Second Indian Man Joins The Confrontation

The situation becomes more tense when another Indian man intervenes. During the exchange, he tells John, “You are f***ing racist, I'm going to break your camera” before pushing him.

The men then appear to ask the streamer to leave the store. John responds, “I know where you work. I know your restaurant.”

Despite repeated demands to stop filming, John continues recording the confrontation. One of the men tells him, “Keep the camera away,” while the streamer is pushed towards the exit.

The confrontation then turns physical. One of the Indian men adds, “You're filming for hate? You are monetising hate, what're you doing?” before another man appears to slap the streamer while he is still livestreaming.

John continues the broadcast after the slap. During the exchange, he says, “No one likes Indians out here,” before appearing to leave the store.

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Viral Video Sparks Debate Over IRL Livestreaming

The clip has quickly spread across social media, prompting viewers to weigh in on the confrontation, the streamer’s behaviour and the wider debate over filming strangers during IRL livestreams.

Reacting to the viral footage, one user wrote, "His eyes got bigger after one slap."

Another commented, "Maybe they are not aware of the whole situation and his behaviour. The clarification will be on the way. No Indian can tolerate this nonsense anymore."

A third user simply wrote, "Slave mentality."

Another viewer added, "Our nerds are also more aggressive than other peoples nerds. That is why they dominate tech."