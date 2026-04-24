Mustafa Ahmed is a fitness trainer turned actor who plays the Indian spy Rizwan in the hit film Dhurandhar. His character infiltrates Lyari gangs in Pakistan to help dismantle a terror network.
'Can Run It Better Than Pakistani Politicians': Dhurandhar 2's Mustafa Ahmed On ‘Next King Of Lyari?’ Question
Mustafa Ahmed, who plays Indian spy Rizwan in Dhurandhar, joked on Reddit that he “can run Pakistan better than their politicians.” Fans loved his bold humour.
- Mustafa Ahmed, fitness trainer turned actor, impresses as spy Rizwan.
- Ahmed's character infiltrates Lyari gangs, aiding protagonist Hamza.
- In Reddit AMA, Ahmed humorously claimed to run Lyari better.
- He shared honest insights on his acting journey and learning.
A new Bollywood star is turning heads not just with his action scenes but with his sharp, bold answers to fans online. Fitness‑trainer‑turned‑actor Mustafa Ahmed, who plays Indian spy Rizwan in Aditya Dhar’s hit film Dhurandhar, has become a fan favourite, and also a bit of a mischief‑maker, after his recent Reddit “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session. Fans loved his humour, his honesty about his career, and the cheeky way he talks about the world his character lives in.
Mustafa Ahmed's Role In Dhurandhar
Mustafa Ahmed first gained attention as a fitness coach for big stars like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal, but he took a big leap when he stepped in front of the camera as Rizwan in Dhurandhar. In the film, Rizwan is an Indian agent who works deep inside Karachi’s Lyari gangs, helping Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza to take down a powerful Baloch gang and break Pakistan’s terror network from within. Fans were impressed by how calmly Mustafa played the spy, mixing grit and charm in equal measure.
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In Dhurandhar 2, Rizwan’s role grows even bigger. He becomes Hamza’s right‑hand man after Hamza rises to become the “king of Lyari”, and the bond between the two characters becomes central to the story. A fan on Reddit asked him, “Are you the next King of Lyari now that Hamza is gone?” To this, Mustafa replied with a grin‑inducing line: “Absolutely. And actually run it better than their politicians for their own good.”
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Mustafa Ahmed's Viral Reply
By this comment, he did not mean to hurt feelings, but to underline how his character‑spy Rizwan is shown as someone who can outsmart and outmanoeuvre the messy politics of the world he infiltrates. The line quickly went viral among fans, with many calling it one of the funniest and most telling replies in the AMA. Others joked that if Indian agents like Rizwan really took over Pakistani politics, “they might at least fix the traffic and electricity first.”
In the same session, Mustafa also spoke about his journey from training Bollywood stars to becoming one, admitting that he never imagined he would land such a powerful role. He said he still feels like a “student” on set, learning from actors like Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar. Fans responded by praising both his honesty and his confidence, calling him a “real‑life Dhurandhar” who can adapt to any role, whether as a trainer, a spy, or a joker on Reddit.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Mustafa Ahmed and what is his role in Dhurandhar?
What was Mustafa Ahmed's viral reply on Reddit about becoming the 'King of Lyari'?
When asked if he was the next King of Lyari, Mustafa replied,
How has Mustafa Ahmed's career evolved?
Mustafa Ahmed started as a fitness coach for stars like Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan. He then transitioned to acting, landing a significant role as a spy in Dhurandhar.
What did Mustafa Ahmed say about his acting journey?
Mustafa admitted he never imagined getting such a powerful role and still feels like a