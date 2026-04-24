Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mustafa Ahmed, fitness trainer turned actor, impresses as spy Rizwan.

Ahmed's character infiltrates Lyari gangs, aiding protagonist Hamza.

In Reddit AMA, Ahmed humorously claimed to run Lyari better.

He shared honest insights on his acting journey and learning.

A new Bollywood star is turning heads not just with his action scenes but with his sharp, bold answers to fans online. Fitness‑trainer‑turned‑actor Mustafa Ahmed, who plays Indian spy Rizwan in Aditya Dhar’s hit film Dhurandhar, has become a fan favourite, and also a bit of a mischief‑maker, after his recent Reddit “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session. Fans loved his humour, his honesty about his career, and the cheeky way he talks about the world his character lives in.

Mustafa Ahmed's Role In Dhurandhar

Mustafa Ahmed first gained attention as a fitness coach for big stars like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal, but he took a big leap when he stepped in front of the camera as Rizwan in Dhurandhar. In the film, Rizwan is an Indian agent who works deep inside Karachi’s Lyari gangs, helping Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza to take down a powerful Baloch gang and break Pakistan’s terror network from within. Fans were impressed by how calmly Mustafa played the spy, mixing grit and charm in equal measure.

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In Dhurandhar 2, Rizwan’s role grows even bigger. He becomes Hamza’s right‑hand man after Hamza rises to become the “king of Lyari”, and the bond between the two characters becomes central to the story. A fan on Reddit asked him, “Are you the next King of Lyari now that Hamza is gone?” To this, Mustafa replied with a grin‑inducing line: “Absolutely. And actually run it better than their politicians for their own good.”

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Mustafa Ahmed's Viral Reply

By this comment, he did not mean to hurt feelings, but to underline how his character‑spy Rizwan is shown as someone who can outsmart and outmanoeuvre the messy politics of the world he infiltrates. The line quickly went viral among fans, with many calling it one of the funniest and most telling replies in the AMA. Others joked that if Indian agents like Rizwan really took over Pakistani politics, “they might at least fix the traffic and electricity first.”

In the same session, Mustafa also spoke about his journey from training Bollywood stars to becoming one, admitting that he never imagined he would land such a powerful role. He said he still feels like a “student” on set, learning from actors like Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar. Fans responded by praising both his honesty and his confidence, calling him a “real‑life Dhurandhar” who can adapt to any role, whether as a trainer, a spy, or a joker on Reddit.