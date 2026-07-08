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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesCan Dhamaal 4 Revive Ajay Devgn's Box Office Fortunes? Four Of His Last Five Films Flopped

Can Dhamaal 4 Revive Ajay Devgn's Box Office Fortunes? Four Of His Last Five Films Flopped

Ahead of Dhamaal 4's July 10 release, here's how Ajay Devgn's last five films performed at the box office. Only one turned out to be a hit.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
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  • 'Azaad' and 'Naam' experienced major box office disappointments.

Ajay Devgn gears up for the release of his upcoming comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4, all eyes are now on whether the film can create magic at the box office. The film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10, has already generated considerable buzz among audiences. Before the verdict on Dhamaal 4 arrives, let’s take a look at Ajay Devgn’s last five releases and their box office performances. Interestingly, only one of these films emerged as a clear success, while the remaining four struggled to make a significant impact.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ To ‘Naam’

Ajay Devgn’s most recent release was De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to his 2019 romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, the film was neither a major hit nor a failure and was classified as an average performer. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 100 crore, the film earned approximately Rs 117 crore worldwide. It arrived in cinemas on November 14, 2025.

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Following the success of the original Son of Sardaar, expectations were high for its sequel, Son of Sardaar 2. However, the film failed to connect with audiences. As per Koimoi, the film had a budget of nearly Rs 130 crore but managed to collect only around Rs 43 crore in India after its release on  August 1, 2025.

Earlier in 2025, Ajay Devgn delivered his biggest success of recent times with Raid 2. The crime thriller performed strongly at the box office and emerged as a hit. The film collected around Rs 178 crore in India and earned approximately Rs 237 crore worldwide. Made on a budget of nearly Rs 120 crore, Raid 2 proved to be a profitable venture.

Ajay Devgn began 2025 with Azaad, which marked the acting debuts of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay’s nephew Aaman Devgn. Despite the fresh faces and expectations surrounding the film, it failed to attract audiences. According to IMDb, the film had an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore but earned only around Rs 6 crore in India, making it a box office disappointment.

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Another release, Naam, had a rather unusual journey. The film was originally completed in 2008 but remained unreleased for years before finally arriving in theatres in November 2024. However, its delayed release did not help its prospects, and the film ended up becoming a major box office failure.

Will Dhamaal 4 Turn Out To Be A Hit?

With a mixed run at the box office over his last few releases, Ajay Devgn will now be hoping that Dhamaal 4 brings back the winning streak and delivers another entertaining success for his fans.

Dhamaal 4 is produced by T-Series Films, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios. The comedy entertainer is directed by Indra Kumar and features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Anjali Anand. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
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Ajay Devgn Dhamaal 4
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