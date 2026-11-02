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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Camera Miss Kar Raha Hu’: Aasif Khan Opens Up After 'Bigg Boss 20' Eviction, Reveals Who He Misses Most

‘Camera Miss Kar Raha Hu’: Aasif Khan Opens Up After 'Bigg Boss 20' Eviction, Reveals Who He Misses Most

Aasif Khan opens up after his Bigg Boss 20 eviction, says he misses the cameras and names ScoutOP and Yung DSA as the contestants he misses most.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asif Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss 20.
  • He later expressed missing cameras and the house.
  • Khan specifically missed fellow contestants ScoutOP and Yung DSA.
  • Housemates and Khan showed emotion upon his departure.

Asif Khan has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 following the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor received the least votes among the nominated contestants. Having already lost one life, he lost another after receiving the lower vote count. bringing his eight-week journey to an end. Soon after leaving the house, Aasif Khan was spotted spending time with his wife and opened up about how he was feeling. He also revealed which fellow contestants he misses the most.

ALSO READ: 'He May Not Be Elected...': Hina Khan Reacts To Omar Abdullah And Nidhi Razdan's Marriage

'Camera Miss Kar Raha Hu Apne Aas Paas'

During his time on Bigg Boss 20, the Panchayat actor experienced fights, challenges and controversies. Following his eviction, he spoke about adjusting to life outside the house and admitted that he was already missing the cameras around him.

Talking about his experience after stepping out, Aasif said, "Bahut accha lag raha hai yaar, bahut real lag raha hai. Mai aaj kal thoda camera miss kar raha hu apne aas paas." It looks really good, yaar. It looks so real. These days, I kind of miss having cameras around me.

Aasif Khan Reveals Which Contestant He Misses The Most

After his eviction, the actor spoke about the friendships he had formed during his stay and named ScoutOP and Yung DSA as two contestants he was particularly missing. He said, "Bhai mere 2-3 dost hain yaar ghar pe...ScoutOP hai, Yung DSA mera bahut accha dost hai." [Bro, I have two or three friends at home. ScoutOP and Yung DSA are really good friends of mine.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Waves To Fans From Bulletproof Enclosure After Bomb Threat To Jalsa; Abhishek Bachchan Keeps Watch

Aasif Khan Gets Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 20'

Salman Khan announced Aasif's eviction and praised his performance during the show. His exit left several housemates emotional. ScoutOP and Yung DSA broke down in tears, while Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey and Arshifa Khan also became emotional.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

Aasif, too, became teary-eyed as he prepared to leave. Before walking out, he performed BB News one last time inside the house.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Asif Khan evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

Asif Khan was evicted after receiving the least votes among nominated contestants. He had already lost one life and lost another due to the low vote count, ending his eight-week journey.

Which Bigg Boss 20 contestants does Asif Khan miss the most?

After his eviction, Asif Khan revealed he misses ScoutOP and Yung DSA the most. He considered them his close friends during his time in the house.

How did Asif Khan feel after leaving the Bigg Boss 20 house?

Asif Khan said life outside felt 'real'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan Aasif Khan Bigg Boss 20 Bigg Boss 20 Eviction
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