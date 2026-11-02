Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asif Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss 20.

He later expressed missing cameras and the house.

Khan specifically missed fellow contestants ScoutOP and Yung DSA.

Housemates and Khan showed emotion upon his departure.

Asif Khan has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 following the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor received the least votes among the nominated contestants. Having already lost one life, he lost another after receiving the lower vote count. bringing his eight-week journey to an end. Soon after leaving the house, Aasif Khan was spotted spending time with his wife and opened up about how he was feeling. He also revealed which fellow contestants he misses the most.

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'Camera Miss Kar Raha Hu Apne Aas Paas'

During his time on Bigg Boss 20, the Panchayat actor experienced fights, challenges and controversies. Following his eviction, he spoke about adjusting to life outside the house and admitted that he was already missing the cameras around him.

Talking about his experience after stepping out, Aasif said, "Bahut accha lag raha hai yaar, bahut real lag raha hai. Mai aaj kal thoda camera miss kar raha hu apne aas paas." It looks really good, yaar. It looks so real. These days, I kind of miss having cameras around me.

Asif and his Wife are here after #BiggBoss20 Eviction. Media - kisko miss kar rahe bahar? Asif - Scout and Yung are my friends so them 🥺🫂 #ScoutOp https://t.co/KlSiQNVJWn — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) November 1, 2026

Aasif Khan Reveals Which Contestant He Misses The Most

After his eviction, the actor spoke about the friendships he had formed during his stay and named ScoutOP and Yung DSA as two contestants he was particularly missing. He said, "Bhai mere 2-3 dost hain yaar ghar pe...ScoutOP hai, Yung DSA mera bahut accha dost hai." [Bro, I have two or three friends at home. ScoutOP and Yung DSA are really good friends of mine.

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Aasif Khan Gets Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 20'

Salman Khan announced Aasif's eviction and praised his performance during the show. His exit left several housemates emotional. ScoutOP and Yung DSA broke down in tears, while Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey and Arshifa Khan also became emotional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

Aasif, too, became teary-eyed as he prepared to leave. Before walking out, he performed BB News one last time inside the house.