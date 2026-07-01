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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Calling Woman A Sasti Copy Isn’t Journalism’: Tanya Mittal On Comparison With Shalini Passi

‘Calling Woman A Sasti Copy Isn’t Journalism’: Tanya Mittal On Comparison With Shalini Passi

Tanya Mittal has strongly reacted after being called Shalini Passi’s “sasti copy”, sharing an emotional note about her struggles, career journey and success, while firmly rejecting comparisons and defending her identity online.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tanya Mittal reacted strongly to a journalist's
  • She detailed her decade-long, self-made journey, challenging superficial comparisons.
  • Mittal built her career from scratch, defying family and enduring setbacks.
  • She asserted her success is original, earned independently, not a copy.

Tanya Mittal has strongly reacted after being labelled a “sasti copy” of Shalini Passi by a journalist. The entrepreneur and former Bigg Boss 19 contestant shared a powerful note on Twitter, opening up about her decade-long journey, struggles and the hard work behind her success. Tanya made it clear that comparisons based on wealth or public image overlook the years of effort that shaped her career. Her emotional statement has now sparked conversations online, with many debating whether such comparisons between public figures are fair or deeply dismissive of individual journeys.

Tanya Mittal Reacts

The controversy began after a journalist reportedly compared Tanya Mittal to Shalini Passi and suggested that Tanya’s public image revolves around showcasing wealth. Reacting to the remark, Tanya said reducing her decade-long journey to a superficial comparison was unfair and dismissive. In a lengthy Twitter note, she wrote, “Before judging my journey, at least have the decency to truly understand it.” Her statement quickly drew attention online, with social media users divided over the controversy.

Tanya’s Journey From Scratch

Tanya opened up about the personal and professional challenges she faced while building her career. She revealed that nearly 10 years ago, she left her education and stood against her family because she did not want her future to be shaped by early marriage. Recalling that difficult phase, she wrote, “It wasn't easy; it was painful, lonely, but I chose to fight for a life I believed in.” Tanya shared that her entrepreneurial journey started from humble beginnings, making handmade greeting cards in a small room. She would travel to Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar to buy raw materials before selling products online. Reflecting on that period, she wrote, “From greeting cards to sarees, from packing every single order myself to creating content, I built everything with my own hands, piece by piece.”

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She also recalled losing her Instagram page, calling it one of the toughest setbacks in her journey. Despite the loss, she chose to rebuild instead of walking away. Later, Tanya shifted to temple-related content celebrating Indian culture, but she said that also brought criticism and trolling. She added, “I kept travelling, filming, creating—alone, but never defeated.”

Strong Message To Critics

Tanya also reflected on her time inside Bigg Boss 19, claiming she faced heavy criticism during the show. She wrote, “I went to Bigg Boss, and the entire country seemed to turn against me. Not one person stood up for me. Not one voice spoke in my defense. And yet, I endured it all.” Closing her note, Tanya firmly rejected comparisons with anyone else and stressed that her success belongs entirely to her. She wrote, “So before calling me someone's 'copy,' understand this: I am no one's copy. I am the original story of my own life.”

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Tanya also made it clear that her achievements were earned independently. She stated, “Everything I have is mine. Not my father's. Not my boyfriend's. Not my brother's. Mine.” For context, while Tanya is known as an entrepreneur, influencer and former Bigg Boss 19 contestant, Shalini Passi gained nationwide popularity after appearing in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Tanya Mittal’s strong response has triggered widespread discussion online. While opinions remain divided, her note has clearly struck a chord with many who relate to the effort and resilience behind building success from scratch.

Tanya’s Sharp Response To Viral Remark

Tanya also strongly reacted on X (formerly Twitter), calling out the remark and questioning the language used against her. Expressing her anger, she wrote, “Market mein aayi hai? Means what??? How can u say that about a girl? Height of shamelessness.” Calling the comment sexist and disrespectful, she further stated, “Calling a woman a ‘sasti copy’ isn’t journalism—it’s cheap, sexist commentary. I’ve never seen a journalist stoop this low or speak so disrespectfully about a woman.”

Tanya firmly defended her individuality and rejected comparisons, adding, “I am no one’s copy. Every individual has their own identity.” She concluded by directly calling out the platform, writing, “Do better, @filmygyan. If you’re calling yourself a media platform, raise your standards instead of promoting insults for engagement.”

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tanya Mittal react strongly online?

Tanya Mittal reacted after a journalist labeled her a

How did Tanya Mittal begin her entrepreneurial career?

She started by making handmade greeting cards in a small room, buying raw materials from Delhi's Sadar Bazaar. She then sold her products online, building her business from scratch.

What message did Tanya Mittal convey to her critics?

She firmly rejected comparisons, stating she is

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shalini Passi Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Tanya Mittal Controversy
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