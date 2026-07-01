Tanya Mittal reacted after a journalist labeled her a
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‘Calling Woman A Sasti Copy Isn’t Journalism’: Tanya Mittal On Comparison With Shalini Passi
Tanya Mittal has strongly reacted after being called Shalini Passi’s “sasti copy”, sharing an emotional note about her struggles, career journey and success, while firmly rejecting comparisons and defending her identity online.
- Tanya Mittal reacted strongly to a journalist's
- She detailed her decade-long, self-made journey, challenging superficial comparisons.
- Mittal built her career from scratch, defying family and enduring setbacks.
- She asserted her success is original, earned independently, not a copy.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Tanya Mittal react strongly online?
How did Tanya Mittal begin her entrepreneurial career?
She started by making handmade greeting cards in a small room, buying raw materials from Delhi's Sadar Bazaar. She then sold her products online, building her business from scratch.
What message did Tanya Mittal convey to her critics?
She firmly rejected comparisons, stating she is
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