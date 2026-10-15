Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata's Durga Puja offers diverse travel getaways near the city.

Explore Shantiniketan's culture, Sundarbans' nature, or Digha's beaches.

Bishnupur's terracotta temples and Gangani's red-earth formations await.

Advance planning ensures smooth travel and accommodation during festivities.

Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebrations bring the city alive with elaborate pandals, cultural programmes, street food and crowds that continue late into the night. However, travellers visiting West Bengal during the festive season can also plan a short trip beyond the city. From the cultural heritage of Shantiniketan and Bishnupur to the waterways of the Sundarbans, the beaches of Digha and the unusual red-earth formations of Gangani, several destinations offer a change of pace. Located within approximately 200 km of Kolkata, these places can suit different travel interests, whether you prefer history, nature, coastal views, or a quieter holiday.

5 Places Near Kolkata For A Durga Puja Getaway

Shantiniketan: Art And Culture

Distance: Approximately 165 km from Kolkata

Shantiniketan is closely associated with Rabindranath Tagore and Visva-Bharati University, making it a popular destination for travellers interested in literature, education and the arts. Visitors can explore its cultural landmarks, browse local handicrafts and learn about Bengal’s artistic traditions. It is worth considering for a relaxed trip away from the busy Durga Puja streets.

Sundarbans: Mangroves And Wildlife

Distance: Approximately 100–120 km, depending on the entry point

The Sundarbans offer a different experience, with mangrove forests, winding waterways, and opportunities for birdwatching. Most trips involve travelling to a gateway such as Godkhali before continuing by boat. Visitors can also learn about the lives of communities in the region. Tiger sightings are not guaranteed, so the landscape and boat journey are important parts of the experience.

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Digha: Beaches And Seafood

Distance: Approximately 180–190 km from Kolkata

Digha is a familiar coastal escape for Bengali families and visitors looking to spend time beside the Bay of Bengal. Travellers can explore the beach, sample seafood and try local snacks. Shankarpur, around 14 km from Digha, offers another coastal stop, with casuarina trees and quieter stretches of shoreline. Both destinations can become crowded during festive holidays.

Bishnupur: Terracotta Temples

Distance: Approximately 140 km from Kolkata

Bishnupur is known for its historic terracotta temples, including Rasmancha, Jor Bangla Temple and Madanmohan Temple. Their intricate panels depict religious stories and provide a glimpse into the region’s artistic heritage. The town is also famous for Baluchari silk sarees, which feature detailed woven designs, and its distinctive musical traditions.

Gangani: Bengal’s Red-Earth Canyon

Distance: Approximately 170 km from Kolkata

Located near Garhbeta in Paschim Medinipur district, Gangani is known for its red and ochre-coloured earth formations. Erosion and weathering have shaped the rugged landscape, earning it the nickname ‘Grand Canyon of Bengal’. It is an option for travellers who want to explore a less conventional destination in West Bengal and enjoy views of its distinctive terrain.

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Tips For Planning A Durga Puja Trip

Durga Puja is one of Kolkata’s busiest travel periods, so plan transport and accommodation in advance. Check journey times, local conditions and availability before setting off, particularly for destinations that require boat transfers. Choose a trip that fits your schedule, leaving enough time to enjoy both the city’s celebrations and the surrounding region.

Budget Details

Planning a Durga Puja getaway without stretching your budget? West Bengal has several destinations near Kolkata that are worth exploring, from the beaches of Digha and the terracotta temples of Bishnupur to Shantiniketan’s cultural landmarks and the red-earth landscape of Gangani. Travelling by train or bus, choosing affordable guesthouses, and planning day trips can help keep expenses under control. For the Sundarbans, compare boat tour packages and check what is included before booking. With advance planning, these destinations offer a chance to explore more of West Bengal while enjoying Kolkata’s festive celebrations.