BTS Jungkook Goes Shirtless During ARIRANG World Tour In LA, Sends Fans Into Frenzy: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jungkook gifted his shirt and crown to a fan.

BTS' maknae Jungkook gave fans plenty to talk about during the group's final North American show of the ARIRANG World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 6. The singer appeared shirtless beneath an open jacket during the concert, drawing an immediate reaction from the crowd and sparking a wave of posts and clips online.

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Jungkook’s Shirtless Moment Takes Over BTS LA Finale

Jungkook’s unexpected outfit quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the final Los Angeles concert. As he performed, cameras captured his look, including a silver chain.

The singer’s confident stage presence, combined with the surprise shirtless appearance, gave the North American leg of the tour a memorable closing moment.

ARMY Reacts To Jungkook's Viral Performance

Social media quickly filled with reactions from fans who were stunned by the performance.

One user said, "He knows he's hot."

Another added, "This should be for my eyes only."

Another said, "Him laughing knowing well what he has done to us."

One more user said, "Jungkook really said 'let me ruin everyone’s night in 2 seconds'."

Another said, "He's been working out so hard it paid off."

Another said, "And how we are supposed to be normal after this?"

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Video Comes Days After Jungkook's Birthday

The viral concert moment comes days after Jungkook celebrated his birthday on September 1. Fans had prepared gifts for the K-pop star, but Jungkook also had something to share with ARMY.

He appeared with a placard carrying the message, "Bye. Thankyou ARMY. I have one thing to say. To me you are perfect."

armys prepared birthday projects for jungkook and he prepared his own fan project for…armys 😭 pic.twitter.com/w4CyOu2Suh — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) September 7, 2026

Another scene from an earlier September concert also caught fans’ attention. Following one of BTS’ sets, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V paused to celebrate Jungkook by presenting him with a cake and a crown.

The celebrations took an especially touching turn when Jungkook came down from the stage and gave his T-shirt and custom crown to a specially abled fan in the audience.