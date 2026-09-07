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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBTS Jungkook Goes Shirtless During ARIRANG World Tour In LA, Sends Fans Into Frenzy: WATCH

BTS Jungkook Goes Shirtless During ARIRANG World Tour In LA, Sends Fans Into Frenzy: WATCH

BTS Jungkook’s shirtless performance at the group’s LA finale left fans buzzing online, while his birthday moments and gesture to a disabled fan also went viral.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
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  • Jungkook gifted his shirt and crown to a fan.

BTS' maknae Jungkook gave fans plenty to talk about during the group's final North American show of the ARIRANG World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 6. The singer appeared shirtless beneath an open jacket during the concert, drawing an immediate reaction from the crowd and sparking a wave of posts and clips online.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Turns Down Maharashtra Minister’s ‘Speak Marathi’ Request, Says ‘6 Saal Jail Me Nahi Seekhi’

Jungkook’s Shirtless Moment Takes Over BTS LA Finale

Jungkook’s unexpected outfit quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the final Los Angeles concert. As he performed, cameras captured his look, including a silver chain.

The singer’s confident stage presence, combined with the surprise shirtless appearance, gave the North American leg of the tour a memorable closing moment.

ARMY Reacts To Jungkook's Viral Performance

Social media quickly filled with reactions from fans who were stunned by the performance.

One user said, "He knows he's hot."

Another added, "This should be for my eyes only."

Another said, "Him laughing knowing well what he has done to us."

One more user said, "Jungkook really said 'let me ruin everyone’s night in 2 seconds'."

Another said, "He's been working out so hard it paid off."

Another said, "And how we are supposed to be normal after this?"

ALSO READ: Anjali Anand Hits Back At Pap's 'Shiv Thakare Ko Daba Mat Dena' Body-Shaming Remark, Says 'Biwi Ki Karo Jaa Kar 

Video Comes Days After Jungkook's Birthday

The viral concert moment comes days after Jungkook celebrated his birthday on September 1. Fans had prepared gifts for the K-pop star, but Jungkook also had something to share with ARMY.

He appeared with a placard carrying the message, "Bye. Thankyou ARMY. I have one thing to say. To me you are perfect."

Another scene from an earlier September concert also caught fans’ attention. Following one of BTS’ sets, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V paused to celebrate Jungkook by presenting him with a cake and a crown.

The celebrations took an especially touching turn when Jungkook came down from the stage and gave his T-shirt and custom crown to a specially abled fan in the audience.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Jungkook celebrate his birthday with ARMY?

Jungkook presented a placard to ARMY with the message,

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
J&K Viral Video Army Kpop Jungkook BTS
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