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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBTS’ Jungkook Addresses Insomnia During Livestream, Tells Fans: ‘I’ll Sleep When I Decide To’ | WATCH

BTS’ Jungkook Addresses Insomnia During Livestream, Tells Fans: ‘I’ll Sleep When I Decide To’ | WATCH

BTS star Jungkook addressed fans during a candid Weverse livestream after Madrid concerts, asking them to stop telling him when to sleep. His honest comments about boundaries and sleep struggles sparked strong reactions, with ARMY rallying behind his message online.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jungkook asked fans to stop telling him to sleep.
  • He cited personal insomnia, explaining his late nights are normal.
  • Fans supported his request for respecting personal boundaries.

BTS member Jungkook is known for being honest with fans, and his latest Weverse livestream once again showed that side of him. Following BTS’ sold-out Madrid concerts, the singer went live for a casual late-night interaction with ARMY. While the session was largely relaxed and playful, repeated comments from viewers telling him to sleep prompted Jungkook to address the issue directly. The singer made it clear that while he values fans’ concern, constant unsolicited advice can feel intrusive. His candid comments quickly sparked discussion online, with many fans supporting his request for healthier boundaries during live interactions with followers.

Jungkook Asks Fans To Stop Telling Him What To Do

After BTS wrapped up their Madrid concerts on June 26 and 27, Jungkook went live on Weverse to unwind. During the broadcast, he chatted casually, had a beer and scrolled through videos. However, repeated comments asking him to go to sleep caught his attention, prompting him to respond directly. He said, “I'm sorry, but please don't tell me to go to bed. Don't tell me to go to bed. I'll sleep when I decide to." Jungkook explained that he understood fans were speaking out of concern, but wanted them to respect his personal space.

Jungkook Opens Up About Insomnia

The singer also spoke honestly about his long-standing sleep issues, explaining that falling asleep has never been easy for him. He said, “I appreciate that you're worried about me, and I know you're saying it because you care, but I'm not sleepy. I'm just not sleepy. What can I do? Even if I want to sleep, I'm not very good at it. I have to take medication to sleep. I just can't fall asleep.” Jungkook clarified that staying awake late is normal for him and not a sign of overworking. He added, “Honestly, I probably won't get sleepy until around 2. That's just how I've always been. It's normal for me. I'm not overdoing it. I'm staying up because that's what I want to do.”

While reassuring fans that he was doing fine, Jungkook made it clear that concern should not cross into controlling behaviour. He said, “I really appreciate your concern, and I'm genuinely, genuinely okay. So please don't say things like, 'Go to bed soon.' You don't have to say that. I'm okay. Really, really okay.” His remarks struck a chord with many fans, especially those who felt the comments during the livestream were unnecessary.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Booed By Crowd During Surprise Tribute At Alan Jackson's Final Concert | WATCH

ARMY Rallies Behind Jungkook

Soon after clips from the livestream surfaced online, fans came out strongly in support of Jungkook. One user wrote on X, “#Jungkook asking people in the comments to stop telling him to go to sleep as he can take care of it and sleep on his own. WHO ARE THESE DUMB BRAINLESS JOKERS???? STOP ORDERING HIM!!!!!!"

Another posted, “Why are you watching his live to tell him to stop it? Leave him alone! He can’t sleep & he came to have a fun time with us & you’re ruining his moment why?????? Please leave him alone; he’s a 30-year-old man; he doesn’t need your advice!!! A third wrote, “What he is trying to say is ‘stop treating me like some child, I’m an adult, and I know how to take care of myself, don’t tell me what to do.'”

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Jungkook Addresses Past Controversy

During the same livestream, Jungkook also reflected on a previous broadcast where he appeared intoxicated and used a few swear words. He apologised to anyone who felt uncomfortable, though he admitted he did not fully understand why the incident became controversial. He also stressed that his intentions towards ARMY have always been genuine.

ARIRANG World Tour continues

BTS will next perform in Brussels, London, Munich and Paris as part of the ongoing ARIRANG World Tour. After Europe, the group is scheduled to continue across Asia before heading to Australia. Jungkook’s latest livestream once again highlighted his candid relationship with fans. While he deeply values ARMY’s support, his message was clear: care and concern are welcome, but respecting boundaries matters just as much.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jungkook ask fans to stop telling him to sleep during his livestream?

Jungkook asked fans to stop because repeated comments prompted him to address the issue directly. He wanted them to respect his personal space and boundaries.

What did Jungkook reveal about his sleep struggles?

He honestly shared that he has long-standing insomnia and often needs medication to sleep. He clarified that staying up late is normal for him, not a sign of overworking.

How did fans respond to Jungkook's message about boundaries?

Many fans on social media supported Jungkook's request. They agreed that he is an adult capable of managing himself and should not be given unsolicited advice.

Did Jungkook address any other topics during the livestream?

Yes, he reflected on a past livestream where he appeared intoxicated and used swear words. He apologized for any discomfort, though he didn't fully grasp why it became controversial.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jungkook BTS Jungkook Jungkook Weverse Live ARMY Reaction BTS ARIRANG World Tour
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