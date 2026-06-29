BTS member Jungkook is known for being honest with fans, and his latest Weverse livestream once again showed that side of him. Following BTS’ sold-out Madrid concerts, the singer went live for a casual late-night interaction with ARMY. While the session was largely relaxed and playful, repeated comments from viewers telling him to sleep prompted Jungkook to address the issue directly. The singer made it clear that while he values fans’ concern, constant unsolicited advice can feel intrusive. His candid comments quickly sparked discussion online, with many fans supporting his request for healthier boundaries during live interactions with followers.

Jungkook Asks Fans To Stop Telling Him What To Do

After BTS wrapped up their Madrid concerts on June 26 and 27, Jungkook went live on Weverse to unwind. During the broadcast, he chatted casually, had a beer and scrolled through videos. However, repeated comments asking him to go to sleep caught his attention, prompting him to respond directly. He said, “I'm sorry, but please don't tell me to go to bed. Don't tell me to go to bed. I'll sleep when I decide to." Jungkook explained that he understood fans were speaking out of concern, but wanted them to respect his personal space.

Please, let Jungkook live his life 😔



🐰: I’m sorry, but please don’t tell me to go to bed. Don’t tell me to go to bed. I’ll sleep when I decide to. I appreciate that you’re worried about me, and I know you’re saying it because you care, but I’m not sleepy. I’m just not sleepy.… pic.twitter.com/A7aeJiPaGD — Lore ⊙⊝⊜ (@thankyouBusan) June 28, 2026

Jungkook Opens Up About Insomnia

The singer also spoke honestly about his long-standing sleep issues, explaining that falling asleep has never been easy for him. He said, “I appreciate that you're worried about me, and I know you're saying it because you care, but I'm not sleepy. I'm just not sleepy. What can I do? Even if I want to sleep, I'm not very good at it. I have to take medication to sleep. I just can't fall asleep.” Jungkook clarified that staying awake late is normal for him and not a sign of overworking. He added, “Honestly, I probably won't get sleepy until around 2. That's just how I've always been. It's normal for me. I'm not overdoing it. I'm staying up because that's what I want to do.”

While reassuring fans that he was doing fine, Jungkook made it clear that concern should not cross into controlling behaviour. He said, “I really appreciate your concern, and I'm genuinely, genuinely okay. So please don't say things like, 'Go to bed soon.' You don't have to say that. I'm okay. Really, really okay.” His remarks struck a chord with many fans, especially those who felt the comments during the livestream were unnecessary.

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ARMY Rallies Behind Jungkook

Soon after clips from the livestream surfaced online, fans came out strongly in support of Jungkook. One user wrote on X, “#Jungkook asking people in the comments to stop telling him to go to sleep as he can take care of it and sleep on his own. WHO ARE THESE DUMB BRAINLESS JOKERS???? STOP ORDERING HIM!!!!!!"

Another posted, “Why are you watching his live to tell him to stop it? Leave him alone! He can’t sleep & he came to have a fun time with us & you’re ruining his moment why?????? Please leave him alone; he’s a 30-year-old man; he doesn’t need your advice!!! A third wrote, “What he is trying to say is ‘stop treating me like some child, I’m an adult, and I know how to take care of myself, don’t tell me what to do.'”

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Jungkook Addresses Past Controversy

During the same livestream, Jungkook also reflected on a previous broadcast where he appeared intoxicated and used a few swear words. He apologised to anyone who felt uncomfortable, though he admitted he did not fully understand why the incident became controversial. He also stressed that his intentions towards ARMY have always been genuine.

ARIRANG World Tour continues

BTS will next perform in Brussels, London, Munich and Paris as part of the ongoing ARIRANG World Tour. After Europe, the group is scheduled to continue across Asia before heading to Australia. Jungkook’s latest livestream once again highlighted his candid relationship with fans. While he deeply values ARMY’s support, his message was clear: care and concern are welcome, but respecting boundaries matters just as much.