Jungkook asked fans to stop because repeated comments prompted him to address the issue directly. He wanted them to respect his personal space and boundaries.
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BTS’ Jungkook Addresses Insomnia During Livestream, Tells Fans: ‘I’ll Sleep When I Decide To’ | WATCH
BTS star Jungkook addressed fans during a candid Weverse livestream after Madrid concerts, asking them to stop telling him when to sleep. His honest comments about boundaries and sleep struggles sparked strong reactions, with ARMY rallying behind his message online.
- Jungkook asked fans to stop telling him to sleep.
- He cited personal insomnia, explaining his late nights are normal.
- Fans supported his request for respecting personal boundaries.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Jungkook ask fans to stop telling him to sleep during his livestream?
What did Jungkook reveal about his sleep struggles?
He honestly shared that he has long-standing insomnia and often needs medication to sleep. He clarified that staying up late is normal for him, not a sign of overworking.
How did fans respond to Jungkook's message about boundaries?
Many fans on social media supported Jungkook's request. They agreed that he is an adult capable of managing himself and should not be given unsolicited advice.
Did Jungkook address any other topics during the livestream?
Yes, he reflected on a past livestream where he appeared intoxicated and used swear words. He apologized for any discomfort, though he didn't fully grasp why it became controversial.
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