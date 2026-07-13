Broadway Actor Josh Grisetti Dies At 44; Friend Pays Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Broadway actor Josh Grisetti, 44, has passed away.

Close friend Rob McClure confirmed his death by suicide.

Grisetti was known for Broadway and 'Mrs. Maisel'.

He is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti.

Broadway actor and singer Josh Grisetti has died at the age of 44. The news was confirmed by his longtime friend and fellow performer Rob McClure, who shared an emotional tribute on social media, describing the loss as devastating. According to PEOPLE, the two shared not only the stage but also a close friendship that extended beyond theatre, with McClure serving as the best man at Grisetti’s wedding. Known for his work on Broadway and his recurring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Grisetti leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti.

Josh Grisetti, Rob McClure Announce Heartbreaking News

According to PEOPLE, Rob McClure confirmed Josh Grisetti's death through an emotional Instagram post on Sunday. The two actors had worked together in the Broadway production of Something Rotten! Before touring the musical across the United States. Sharing the news, McClure wrote, "It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday...I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this (sic)."

Remembering their close friendship, McClure revealed that he had been the best man at Grisetti’s wedding. He added, "[My wife] and I are beyond heartbroken (sic)." Paying tribute to the late actor, he further wrote, "Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you, Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss." He also said that details of a memorial service would be shared later.

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Career Highlights

Josh Grisetti built a respected career across theatre and television. He earned recognition on Broadway with productions including It Shoulda Been You and Something Rotten!, where he later took over the role of Nigel Bottom before touring the show across America alongside McClure.

Television viewers also recognised him as Ralph Emerson in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, appearing in eight episodes. Earlier in his career, he featured in ABC’s The Knights of Prosperity alongside Donal Logue and Sofía Vergara.

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Journey Built On Theatre

Born in Washington, Josh Grisetti spent much of his childhood in southwest Virginia. He completed a drama diploma at the North Carolina School of the Arts in 2000 before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory in 2004. His passion for theatre remained central throughout his career, earning him admiration from colleagues and audiences alike. Grisetti is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie Grisetti, with whom he lived in Southern California.

Josh Grisetti's passing has deeply affected the theatre community, with colleagues remembering him not only as a gifted performer but also as a generous friend. His work on stage and screen continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences around the world.