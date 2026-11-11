British comedian and children's author David Walliams has been named by The Guardian and ITV News as the public figure who attempted to stop the publication of allegations of sexual misconduct by seeking a court injunction. Walliams reportedly argued that publishing the investigation could put his life at risk, with his lawyers citing his history of mental health difficulties. However, the High Court in London rejected his application on November 3, allowing the media organisations to proceed after the appeal deadline passed. Walliams has denied abusing his position of power, while his legal representative has not responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

David Walliams' Injunction Bid And Allegations

The Guardian and ITV News identified Walliams on Tuesday as the person behind the legal action against the newspaper and ITN, which produces the broadcaster's news programmes. According to The Guardian, Walliams sent a personal letter to the journalists investigating the allegations. In it, he denied misusing his position or taking advantage of people with whom he had casual sexual relationships.

"I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with ..." "And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something I never did." "I am not a sexual predator," he added. Reuters said it could not independently verify the allegations. Walliams' lawyer did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

ALSO READ | Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Greece Wedding; Reception In Chennai Reception On November 21

High Court Rejects David Walliams' Application

The High Court in London dismissed Walliams' application for an injunction on November 3. His legal team had argued that publishing the investigation would violate his right to life and protection from inhuman or degrading treatment.

During the proceedings in October, his lawyers told the court that Walliams had expressed suicidal thoughts after being approached for a response in May and had attempted to take his own life in July. They attributed his distress to childhood trauma, shame and fears of facing what they described as 'trial by media'.

The court acknowledged that Walliams had "a serious and longstanding psychiatric vulnerability and an elevated underlying risk of suicide, independently of the proposed publications".

However, Judge Matthew Nicklin ruled that the risk did not make suicide inevitable. He also observed that responsibility for protecting Walliams rested with the mental health services treating him. The injunction was rejected, and the media organisations were able to publish their investigation after the November 9 deadline for an appeal passed.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Gets Heartwarming Bhai Dooj Wish From Sister Bhawna; Sohail Khan Shares Emotional Note For Siblings

David Walliams' Career And HarperCollins Exit

Walliams became popular in the UK through his comedy partnership with Matt Lucas. The two appeared together in the sketch comedy series Little Britain in the early 2000s. He later established himself as a successful children's author, writing popular books such as The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny. He also served as a judge on Simon Cowell's Britain's Got Talent before leaving the programme in 2022.

His departure followed the leak of remarks he had made about contestants during a recording. Walliams subsequently apologised for making "disrespectful comments".

In December 2025, publisher HarperCollins UK announced that it would no longer publish new books by the author. The decision followed a Daily Telegraph report about an internal investigation into allegations of harassment involving some of the publisher's junior female employees.

A spokesperson for Walliams told the BBC at the time that he strongly denied behaving inappropriately and that HarperCollins had never informed him about the allegations. The latest investigation adds to the controversies surrounding Walliams' public career. While he has denied the allegations, the High Court's decision has allowed The Guardian and ITV News to publish their findings.