Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid Spark Marriage Buzz After Being Spotted Wearing Matching Rings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cooper, Hadid seen in Paris with rings, sparking marriage buzz.

Couple wore matching rings, identified as Boucheron wedding bands.

Previous ring sightings also fueled marriage speculation last August.

The private couple, linked since 2023, remains unconfirmed.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have reignited speculation about a possible secret wedding after stepping out together in Paris. The Hollywood actor and supermodel, who have kept their relationship largely private since they were first linked in 2023, were photographed leaving a private dinner with rings visible on their left ring fingers.

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid Spark Marriage Buzz Again

The 51-year-old actor and 31-year-old model were seen leaving the dinner, with their low-key appearance quickly drawing attention to the jewellery on their hands.

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Hadid kept her look casual, wearing a grey striped jacket with blue jeans and carrying a brown Miu Miu bag. Cooper, meanwhile, opted for a dark green outfit and carried a light brown jacket.

As the couple made their way towards their car, their matching rings became the focus of renewed speculation.

Neither star has confirmed that they are married.

Matching Boucheron Rings Fuel Speculation

This isn't the first time Cooper and Hadid's jewellery has prompted questions about a possible wedding. The couple was previously photographed wearing similar gold bands during a trip to Paris in August, setting off marriage rumours at the time as well.

Reports then identified the jewellery as wedding bands from French luxury jeweller Boucheron. Hadid was believed to be wearing the brand's Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, reportedly priced at $6,450 (approx. Rs 6,20,686), while Cooper was said to be wearing the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band, which reportedly costs $2,120 (approx. Rs 2,04,008).

Could Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid already be married? 💍👀 The couple, who have been together since 2023, recently sparked fresh marriage speculation after they were spotted strolling through Paris wearing rings on their left ring fingers. Neither Bradley nor Gigi has commented on the rumors, but the photos and videos have gone viral, leaving fans wondering if they’ve quietly tied the knot, or if an engagement announcement is on the way. Who knows? — Ella (@EllasArchive1) August 5, 2026

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Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid's Relationship

Cooper and Hadid were first romantically linked in October 2023. Since then, the pair have generally chosen to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

Hadid recently spoke about what makes her relationship with Cooper feel “so different” from her previous romances. In a September 2026 Vogue cover story, she also described how much she values the fact that they can be “honest” with one another.

The couple's relationship has continued to attract attention, particularly because both stars have largely avoided publicly discussing their private life.