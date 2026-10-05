India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid Spark Marriage Buzz After Being Spotted Wearing Matching Rings

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid Spark Marriage Buzz After Being Spotted Wearing Matching Rings

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have sparked fresh marriage speculation after being spotted wearing matching gold bands on their left ring fingers in Paris.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cooper, Hadid seen in Paris with rings, sparking marriage buzz.
  • Couple wore matching rings, identified as Boucheron wedding bands.
  • Previous ring sightings also fueled marriage speculation last August.
  • The private couple, linked since 2023, remains unconfirmed.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have reignited speculation about a possible secret wedding after stepping out together in Paris. The Hollywood actor and supermodel, who have kept their relationship largely private since they were first linked in 2023, were photographed leaving a private dinner with rings visible on their left ring fingers.

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid Spark Marriage Buzz Again

The 51-year-old actor and 31-year-old model were seen leaving the dinner, with their low-key appearance quickly drawing attention to the jewellery on their hands.

ALSO READ: 'Kya Wahi Karan Hai?': Salman Khan Teases Uditi Singh Over Ex Karan Wahi On 'Bigg Boss 20'

Hadid kept her look casual, wearing a grey striped jacket with blue jeans and carrying a brown Miu Miu bag. Cooper, meanwhile, opted for a dark green outfit and carried a light brown jacket.

As the couple made their way towards their car, their matching rings became the focus of renewed speculation.

Neither star has confirmed that they are married.

Matching Boucheron Rings Fuel Speculation

This isn't the first time Cooper and Hadid's jewellery has prompted questions about a possible wedding. The couple was previously photographed wearing similar gold bands during a trip to Paris in August, setting off marriage rumours at the time as well.

Reports then identified the jewellery as wedding bands from French luxury jeweller Boucheron. Hadid was believed to be wearing the brand's Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, reportedly priced at $6,450 (approx. Rs 6,20,686), while Cooper was said to be wearing the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band, which reportedly costs $2,120 (approx. Rs 2,04,008).

ALSO READ: 'Hanuman Ansh' Director Urges Devotees To Check Conditions As Kainchi Dham Sees Huge Rush

Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid's Relationship

Cooper and Hadid were first romantically linked in October 2023. Since then, the pair have generally chosen to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

Hadid recently spoke about what makes her relationship with Cooper feel “so different” from her previous romances. In a September 2026 Vogue cover story, she also described how much she values the fact that they can be “honest” with one another.

The couple's relationship has continued to attract attention, particularly because both stars have largely avoided publicly discussing their private life.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparking marriage rumors?

They were recently photographed in Paris wearing rings on their left ring fingers. This sighting has reignited speculation about a possible secret wedding.

Have Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid confirmed their marriage?

No, neither Bradley Cooper nor Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that they are married. The couple has largely kept their relationship private.

What kind of rings were Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid reportedly wearing?

They were reportedly wearing matching Boucheron rings. Gigi Hadid's was identified as the Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, and Bradley Cooper's as the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band.

When were Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid first romantically linked?

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were first romantically linked in October 2023. They have generally chosen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Oct 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Paris Hollywood News Gigi Hadid Bradley Cooper
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Kya Wahi Karan Hai?': Salman Khan Teases Uditi Singh Over Ex Karan Wahi On 'Bigg Boss 20'
'Kya Wahi Karan Hai?': Salman Khan Teases Uditi Singh Over Ex Karan Wahi On 'Bigg Boss 20'
Celebrities
'Hanuman Ansh' Director Urges Devotees To Check Conditions As Kainchi Dham Sees Huge Rush
'Hanuman Ansh' Director Urges Devotees To Check Conditions As Kainchi Dham Sees Huge Rush
Celebrities
Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To AI-Morphed 'Chuttamalle' Video, Calls It 'Deeply Violating'
Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To AI-Morphed 'Chuttamalle' Video, Calls It 'Deeply Violating'
Celebrities
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winner: Avinash Mishra Mishra Wins Trophy; Rithvik Dhanjani Finishes Runner-Up
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winner: Avinash Mishra Mishra Wins Trophy; Rithvik Dhanjani Finishes Runner-Up
Advertisement

Videos

Hormuz Red Alert: Iran Refuses To Fully Reopen Strait Without Conditions
Speeding Horror: Car Skids Off Road And Crashes Into Washing Centre
Voting Rights Row: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s Strong Constitution Remark
Modi’s 25-Year Journey: From Gujarat Experiments To National Governance
Paraguay Hailstorm: Skies Rain Down Massive Hailstones In Capital
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget