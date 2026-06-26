Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s Surprise FIFA Reunion Has Fans Talking About Fight Club Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brad Pitt, Edward Norton spotted at FIFA World Cup match.

Their reunion sparked Fight Club nostalgia and sequel speculation.

No Fight Club 2 confirmed; net worth comparison also emerged.

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Edward Norton sent the internet into overdrive after being spotted together during the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between the USA and Türkiye on June 25. Their surprise appearance instantly reminded fans of Fight Club, the cult classic that continues to hold a special place in pop culture. Within minutes, social media was flooded with memes, jokes, and wild speculation about a possible sequel. While no official sequel is in development, the reunion has reignited interest in the iconic film. Their appearance has also sparked fresh curiosity about their careers, earnings, and net worth today.

Fight Club Reunion

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s public appearance together quickly became one of the biggest talking points online. The duo famously starred in David Fincher’s 1999 psychological drama Fight Club, adapted from Chuck Palahniuk’s novel. In the film, Norton played the unnamed narrator, while Pitt portrayed Tyler Durden, the charismatic yet dangerous alter ego who remains central to the story’s twist. Their reunion instantly triggered nostalgia among fans, with many revisiting scenes and dialogues from the film.

🚨Brad Pitt and Edward Norton at the USA’s match vs Turkey pic.twitter.com/mrlFlfb8lb — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 26, 2026

Social Media Reacts

The internet wasted no time turning the moment into meme material. Fans joked about the film’s biggest reveal, with many pointing out that Norton’s character was, technically speaking to “no one” in the viral stadium photo. Popular sports pages and meme accounts also joined in, referencing the film’s famous rules. The most widely shared joke revolved around Fight Club’s iconic first rule: you do not talk about Fight Club. As expected, the internet did exactly that.

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Fight Club 2 Rumours

The viral images also sparked speculation around a potential sequel. Several fans openly wondered if the reunion hinted at a new project involving the two stars. Posts suggesting Fight Club 2 was secretly in the works gained attention quickly. However, there is currently no indication of a sequel in development. Neither Pitt nor Norton has announced plans to revisit the franchise. For now, the buzz remains purely fan-driven.

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Brad Pitt vs Edward Norton Net Worth

Beyond the nostalgia, the reunion has also revived interest in the stars’ financial success. Brad Pitt reportedly has an estimated net worth of around $400 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from his blockbuster acting career, Pitt has built significant wealth through production ventures and major endorsement deals with global luxury brands.

Edward Norton is estimated to be worth roughly $300 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Alongside his acclaimed acting career, Norton has earned income from strategic technology investments and long-term financial assets linked to family wealth. While both stars remain among Hollywood’s most successful actors, Pitt currently holds the edge in terms of net worth. Whether it was a simple stadium appearance or just a nostalgic moment for fans, Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s reunion has once again proved the lasting cultural impact of Fight Club. More than two decades later, the film still knows how to get people talking.