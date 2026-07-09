Bonnie Tyler, ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ Singer, Dies At 75

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bonnie Tyler, iconic Welsh singer, passed away at 75.

She died Wednesday night in Portugal from a treated illness.

Tyler's husky voice powered 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'.

Her successful career spanned five decades, producing many global hits.

Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer whose smoky, unmistakable voice carried Total Eclipse of the Heart to the top of the charts worldwide, has passed away at 75. Tyler passed away Wednesday night at a hospital in Portugal, where she had been receiving treatment for an illness, according to a statement posted to her official Facebook page. She is survived by her husband, Robert Sullivan, whom she married in 1973.

Bonnie Tyler Passed Away At 75

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the statement read before urging privacy.

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“We will issue a further statement shortly, but for now, ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

The singer had undergone emergency surgery on her intestines there before being placed in a medically induced coma and moved into intensive care.

About Bonnie Tyler

Born Gaynor Hopkins in the small Welsh town of Skewen, Tyler started her career in music in the 1970s. Her 1977 debut album, The World Starts Tonight, introduced her to international audiences and included the single Lost in France.

That same year, It’s a Heartache became a global hit.

After developing nodules on her vocal cords, she had them surgically removed - an operation that permanently altered her voice, leaving behind the husky, weathered tone that would become her signature.

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Rather than hold her back, that rasp became central to her identity as an artist and reached its widest audience in 1983, when Tyler released Total Eclipse of the Heart, written and produced by Jim Steinman.

Tyler followed that breakthrough with more hits that became woven into 1980s pop culture, including "Holding Out for a Hero," which found a second life on the soundtrack of the 1984 film Footloose. Her recording of "Here She Comes," featured in the restored version of the silent film classic Metropolis, later earned her a Grammy nomination.

She represented the United Kingdom at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with Believe in Me and kept releasing new material well into her seventies, putting out her 18th studio album, The Best Is Yet to Come, in 2021. Two years later, she published an autobiography, Straight From the Heart, reflecting on a career that spanned five decades.