Boney Kapoor Was Married When He Fell For Sridevi; Here's How Their Love Story Unfolded

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Divorced Mona, then married Sridevi, forming new family.

Film producer Boney Kapoor, who celebrates his 71st birthday on November 11, has had a remarkable journey in the Hindi film industry. While he is known for backing films such as Mr India, Judaai, Pukar and Wanted, his personal life has often attracted considerable attention. His relationship with late actor Sridevi became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories. Boney was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor when he fell in love with Sridevi. Their relationship eventually led to his divorce and second marriage.

Boney Kapoor’s Early Life

Born on November 11, 1955, in Meerut, Boney Kapoor’s original name is Achal Kapoor. He is the eldest son of film producer Surinder Kapoor and the elder brother of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

When his family moved to Mumbai as his father pursued a career in films, they reportedly spent some time living in legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s garage. Boney later established himself as a successful producer, backing several popular Hindi films.

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How Boney Met Sridevi

Boney Kapoor first met Sridevi on the sets of Solva Sawan. He later offered her a role in his production Mr India. At the time, Sridevi reportedly charged around Rs 8 lakh per film, but Boney offered her Rs 11 lakh for the project.

Boney had developed feelings for the actor, but his personal circumstances made their relationship complicated. He was already married to Mona Shourie Kapoor and had two children with her.

Boney Confessed His Feelings

Boney eventually expressed his feelings to Sridevi. However, the actor was reportedly taken aback when she learnt that he was married and had two children. Following the incident, the two reportedly stopped speaking for a considerable period.

Their relationship took a different turn when Sridevi’s mother fell ill. Boney stood by the actor during that difficult phase, and their bond grew stronger over time.

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Marriage And Family

Boney Kapoor married Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983. The couple had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1996.

That same year, Boney married Sridevi. The couple later welcomed two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi remained one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated actors until her death in February 2018.