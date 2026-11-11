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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBoney Kapoor Was Married When He Fell For Sridevi; Here's How Their Love Story Unfolded

Boney Kapoor Was Married When He Fell For Sridevi; Here's How Their Love Story Unfolded

On Boney Kapoor’s 71st birthday, revisit his love story with Sridevi, from their first meeting and his confession to their marriage in 1996.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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  • Divorced Mona, then married Sridevi, forming new family.

Film producer Boney Kapoor, who celebrates his 71st birthday on November 11, has had a remarkable journey in the Hindi film industry. While he is known for backing films such as Mr India, Judaai, Pukar and Wanted, his personal life has often attracted considerable attention. His relationship with late actor Sridevi became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories. Boney was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor when he fell in love with Sridevi. Their relationship eventually led to his divorce and second marriage.

Boney Kapoor’s Early Life

Born on November 11, 1955, in Meerut, Boney Kapoor’s original name is Achal Kapoor. He is the eldest son of film producer Surinder Kapoor and the elder brother of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

When his family moved to Mumbai as his father pursued a career in films, they reportedly spent some time living in legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s garage. Boney later established himself as a successful producer, backing several popular Hindi films.

Also Read: 'Ramayana' Full Movie Leaked On Facebook: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer's Pirated Copy Draws 2.3 Lakh Views

How Boney Met Sridevi

Boney Kapoor first met Sridevi on the sets of Solva Sawan. He later offered her a role in his production Mr India. At the time, Sridevi reportedly charged around Rs 8 lakh per film, but Boney offered her Rs 11 lakh for the project.

Boney had developed feelings for the actor, but his personal circumstances made their relationship complicated. He was already married to Mona Shourie Kapoor and had two children with her.

Boney Confessed His Feelings

Boney eventually expressed his feelings to Sridevi. However, the actor was reportedly taken aback when she learnt that he was married and had two children. Following the incident, the two reportedly stopped speaking for a considerable period.

Their relationship took a different turn when Sridevi’s mother fell ill. Boney stood by the actor during that difficult phase, and their bond grew stronger over time.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer OUT; Film To Release In Theatres On December 4

Marriage And Family

Boney Kapoor married Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983. The couple had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1996.

That same year, Boney married Sridevi. The couple later welcomed two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi remained one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated actors until her death in February 2018.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which notable films has Boney Kapoor produced?

Boney Kapoor has produced several popular Hindi films. Some of his well-known productions include Mr India, Judaai, Pukar, and Wanted.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sridevi Boney Kapoor Birthday Boney Kapoor Sridevi Love Story Bollywood Love Stories Boney Kapoor Personal Life
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