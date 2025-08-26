Boney Kapoor Alleges Fraud, Says 3 People Illegally Claiming Sridevi’s Chennai Farmhouse

Film producer Boney Kapoor has approached the Madras High Court, alleging that three individuals are unlawfully staking claim to a property in Chennai that belonged to his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi. As reported by The Hindu, Kapoor filed a petition detailing what he termed as an alleged “fraud” by the claimants.

What Did Boney Kapoor Tell the Court?

In his plea, Boney Kapoor explained that Sridevi had purchased the property on April 19, 1988, from a man named M.C. Sambanda Mudaliar. Mudaliar had three sons and two daughters, who had entered into a mutual family arrangement in February 1960 regarding division of the property. Based on this agreement, Sridevi legally acquired the land.

However, Kapoor stated that three people are now asserting rights over the property. One of them, a woman, claims to be the second wife of one of Mudaliar’s sons, while the other two are her children.

Kapoor further pointed out that the woman’s claim is invalid. He said: “The second wife claims to have got married on February 5, 1975. Therefore, her marriage to Mudaliar’s son cannot be considered legal since his first wife had died only on June 24, 1999.”

Plea Against Legal Heirship Certificate

In his petition, Kapoor also questioned the jurisdiction of revenue officials who issued a legal heirship certificate in favor of the three individuals. He urged the court to revoke the certificate at the earliest.

After hearing his plea, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the Tambaram Taluk Tahsildar to take a decision in the matter within four weeks.

Where Is the Property Located?

The disputed property is situated on East Coast Road (ECR), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The farmhouse has been used by Sridevi’s family as a retreat.

A Glimpse Into Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s Life

Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in June 1996. The actress tragically passed away in February 2018. The couple has two daughters—Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor—both of whom have entered Bollywood. While Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak (2018), Khushi marked her entry with The Archies (2023).