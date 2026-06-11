The Bombay High Court on Thursday observed that access to social media does not grant anyone the freedom to post content that could be defamatory, as it heard a dispute involving actor Salman Khan and his Panvel farmhouse neighbour. The court suggested that the neighbour should consider removing the contested posts, underlining that grievances should ideally be addressed through the appropriate authorities rather than public platforms.

ALSO READ: 'Against Those Trying To Push Anti-India Agendas': Elvish Yadav On Supporting BJP, NEET Paper Leak Row

Court Questions Use Of Social Media For Disputes

A single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh was hearing the matter and questioned why individuals choose to upload such content online instead of pursuing formal channels to resolve their complaints. The observation came during proceedings involving Ketan Kakkad, the owner of the adjoining property near Khan’s farmhouse in Navi Mumbai’s Panvel area.

As per a report by news agency PTI, the court mentioned that social media cannot be used as a tool to circulate potentially defamatory material, regardless of whether the subject is a public figure or a private citizen.

The bench also remarked on whether judicial time should be spent repeatedly assessing if social media posts cross the line into defamation and whether such content should be taken down.

Allegations Over Farmhouse Construction

Kakkad has alleged that Salman Khan violated environmental regulations during the construction of his farmhouse and obstructed access to his neighbouring property. He further claimed that despite approaching the relevant authorities with his grievances, no corrective action was taken.

In response, the dispute escalated online, with allegations that Kakkad uploaded videos and other material on social media platforms related to the actor and his property.

Salman Khan’s Defamation Plea

Following these developments, Salman Khan filed a defamation suit, alleging that the content shared online was damaging to his reputation. The actor also contended that some of the posts were not only defamatory but also communally provocative in nature.

A civil court had earlier declined to grant an interim order directing Kakkad to remove the videos, prompting Khan to approach the Bombay High Court for relief.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Mourns Loss Of Bharathiraja, Calls Him ‘Towering Figure’ Who Transformed Tamil Cinema

High Court’s Observations And Next Hearing

During the hearing, Justice Deshmukh observed, "Just because one has access to social media does not mean they can upload videos about any person, whether a common citizen or a celebrity, merely to defame them. Why upload such videos on social media?"

The court suggested that Kakkad consider deleting the disputed content and listed the matter for further hearing on July 6.

(With inputs from PTI)