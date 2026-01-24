Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bombay High Court Grants Kumar Sanu Interim Relief In Defamation Case Against Former Wife

Bombay High Court Grants Kumar Sanu Interim Relief In Defamation Case Against Former Wife

Bombay High Court grants ad-interim relief to singer Kumar Sanu in a defamation case against former wife Rita Bhattacharya, restraining her from making defamatory statements

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu has received significant interim relief from the Bombay High Court in a defamation case filed against his former wife, Rita Bhattacharya. The court’s order, passed earlier this week, brings temporary closure to a dispute that has played out publicly for months and, according to the singer, deeply affected his personal and professional life.

The court granted ad-interim relief in Sanu’s favour, restraining Bhattacharya from making or circulating any allegedly defamatory statements against him or his family and directing her to pay ₹50 lakh in damages.

Court Steps In to Protect Reputation

The defamation suit was filed by Kumar Sanu in December 2025, seeking damages of ₹50 crore. The singer alleged that his former wife made unverified and harmful claims about him through interviews and social media platforms, which caused irreparable damage to his reputation.

Justice Milind Jadhav, who passed the order on January 21, observed that the statements went beyond permissible criticism. In his remarks, the judge stated, “I am of the opinion that at some places in the interviews which have been given by Bhattacharya, there is a clear personal tirade against Sanu which is prima facie qualified by words that are used therein."

The court also issued directions preventing Bhattacharya and certain media outlets from “writing, speaking, posting, publishing or disseminating" any further allegedly defamatory material until the matter is examined in detail.

Sanu Breaks Silence After Order

Reacting to the court’s decision, Kumar Sanu expressed relief and emphasised the emotional toll the controversy had taken on his family. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the singer said, “My reputation is the result of years of dedication and my family should never have had to suffer because of the defamatory statements that affected my reputation and our dignity."

Sanu has consistently denied all allegations made against him, describing them as false, malicious and damaging. His legal counsel informed the court that Bhattacharya had given multiple interviews to entertainment platforms, levelling serious accusations including mistreatment during pregnancy, denial of medical care and alleged extramarital affairs.

What the Court Did and Didn’t  Decide

While granting interim protection, the court declined to order the immediate removal of previously published interviews. Justice Jadhav clarified that the issue would be considered after hearing responses from all defendants. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for January 28.

Before approaching the court, Sanu had issued a legal notice on September 27 to Bhattacharya and certain media platforms, warning of criminal proceedings under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita if the interviews were not withdrawn.

The dispute stems from interviews Bhattacharya gave last year to platforms including Viral Bhayani and Film Window. The case also references the couple’s 2001 divorce agreement, which allegedly prohibited both parties from making public allegations against each other.

Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya married in 1986, separated in 1994 and finalised their divorce in 2001. They share three sons.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Kumar Sanu Bombay High Court Rita Bhattacharya
