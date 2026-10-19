Bombay HC To Hear Imran Khan’s Plea Against ‘Leave India Notice’ On October 26

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Imran Khan challenges FRRO's expulsion notice in court.

Notice followed alleged involvement in protest against Election Commissioner.

Khan denies protest participation, citing OCI rights, no hearing.

Bombay High Court to hear Khan's crucial plea October 26.

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has moved the Bombay High Court against a notice directing him to leave India by October 28. The notice was issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) after Mumbai Police informed the authorities about his alleged involvement in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The court on Monday agreed to hear Khan’s plea and listed it for October 26. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond told the bench that Khan had no criminal antecedents. Khan has also denied participating in the protest, saying he was detained while standing near the venue.

Bombay HC Lists Imran Khan’s Plea

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna agreed to hear Khan’s petition after Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond mentioned the matter before the court. The petition challenges the FRRO notice asking Khan to leave India on or before October 28. During the proceedings, the bench asked whether the actor had any antecedents. Dhond told the court that there were none.

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Khan’s plea argues that the notice was issued without allowing him to present his case. He has also claimed that the action does not take into account the statutory rights available to OCI cardholders.

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Why Was Imran Khan Asked To Leave India?

Khan was detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 after he was allegedly present at a protest at August Kranti Maidan. The demonstration called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Following the incident, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya approached Mumbai Police, highlighting Khan’s status as a US citizen and seeking action over his alleged participation in the demonstration. The police subsequently informed the FRRO about the matter. The FRRO then issued the notice directing Khan to leave the country by October 28. According to the notice, his alleged conduct was considered a violation of provisions under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. It also warned that failure to comply could result in prosecution under the applicable provisions.

Khan, however, has denied participating in the protest. In his petition, he has maintained that he was detained despite merely standing near the protest site.

Imran Khan’s Bombay HC Plea

Through his petition, the actor has questioned the manner in which the FRRO notice was issued. His legal challenge centres on the absence of a prior hearing and the protections he claims are available to him as an OCI cardholder. The Bombay High Court will now consider the matter on October 26. The hearing could determine whether the FRRO notice directing Khan to leave India by October 28 should remain in force.

The Bombay High Court’s October 26 hearing will be closely watched as Imran Khan contests the FRRO’s direction and maintains that he was not involved in the protest.