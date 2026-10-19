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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBombay HC To Hear Imran Khan’s Plea Against ‘Leave India Notice’ On October 26

Bombay HC To Hear Imran Khan’s Plea Against ‘Leave India Notice’ On October 26

Actor Imran Khan has challenged the FRRO’s ‘Leave India Notice’ before the Bombay High Court after his detention during an alleged anti-CEC protest. The court will hear his plea on October 26, while Khan denies participating in the demonstration.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Imran Khan challenges FRRO's expulsion notice in court.
  • Notice followed alleged involvement in protest against Election Commissioner.
  • Khan denies protest participation, citing OCI rights, no hearing.
  • Bombay High Court to hear Khan's crucial plea October 26.

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has moved the Bombay High Court against a notice directing him to leave India by October 28. The notice was issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) after Mumbai Police informed the authorities about his alleged involvement in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The court on Monday agreed to hear Khan’s plea and listed it for October 26. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond told the bench that Khan had no criminal antecedents. Khan has also denied participating in the protest, saying he was detained while standing near the venue.

 Bombay HC Lists Imran Khan’s Plea

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna agreed to hear Khan’s petition after Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond mentioned the matter before the court. The petition challenges the FRRO notice asking Khan to leave India on or before October 28. During the proceedings, the bench asked whether the actor had any antecedents. Dhond told the court that there were none.

ALSO READ | Chirag Paswan Backs Imran Khan Notice, Says Foreign Nationals In India’s Affairs ‘Unacceptable'

Khan’s plea argues that the notice was issued without allowing him to present his case. He has also claimed that the action does not take into account the statutory rights available to OCI cardholders.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan Moves Bombay High Court Against Notice To Leave India By October 28

Why Was Imran Khan Asked To Leave India?

Khan was detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 after he was allegedly present at a protest at August Kranti Maidan. The demonstration called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Following the incident, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya approached Mumbai Police, highlighting Khan’s status as a US citizen and seeking action over his alleged participation in the demonstration. The police subsequently informed the FRRO about the matter. The FRRO then issued the notice directing Khan to leave the country by October 28. According to the notice, his alleged conduct was considered a violation of provisions under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. It also warned that failure to comply could result in prosecution under the applicable provisions.

Khan, however, has denied participating in the protest. In his petition, he has maintained that he was detained despite merely standing near the protest site.

 Imran Khan’s Bombay HC Plea

Through his petition, the actor has questioned the manner in which the FRRO notice was issued. His legal challenge centres on the absence of a prior hearing and the protections he claims are available to him as an OCI cardholder. The Bombay High Court will now consider the matter on October 26. The hearing could determine whether the FRRO notice directing Khan to leave India by October 28 should remain in force.

The Bombay High Court’s October 26 hearing will be closely watched as Imran Khan contests the FRRO’s direction and maintains that he was not involved in the protest.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has actor Imran Khan been asked to leave India?

Imran Khan was issued a notice by the FRRO to leave India due to his alleged involvement in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Mumbai Police informed authorities after a BJP leader raised concerns about his presence as a US citizen.

What is Imran Khan's defense against the notice to leave India?

Khan denies participating in the protest, stating he was merely detained while standing near the venue. His plea also argues that the notice was issued without allowing him to present his case and disregards his OCI cardholder rights.

What legal action has Imran Khan taken regarding the FRRO notice?

Imran Khan has moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the FRRO's notice directing him to leave India by October 28. The court has agreed to hear his petition on October 26.

Published at : 19 Oct 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
August Kranti Maidan Bombay High Court Imran Khan Imran Khan Protest 'Gyanesh Kumar' SIR Protest FRRO Notice Imran Khan Leave India Notice OCI Cardholder
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