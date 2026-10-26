Bombay HC To Hear Imran Khan’s Plea Against ‘Leave India’ Notice On Oct 27

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bombay High Court hears actor Imran Khan's 'Leave India' challenge.

FRRO issued notice after actor protested election commissioner.

Khan seeks quashing notice, interim protection from deportation.

Actor Imran Khan’s legal challenge against the Foreigners Regional Registration Office’s (FRRO) ‘Leave India Notice’ will be heard by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, October 27. The notice directs him to leave India by October 28, leaving little time for the court to consider his plea. On Monday, the bench agreed to defer the hearing after both sides sought additional time. Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, representing the actor, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the FRRO, agreed to the revised schedule. Imran has challenged the notice, calling it unconstitutional and seeking protection against deportation.

Bombay High Court Fixes October 27 Hearing

The Bombay High Court on Monday scheduled the next hearing in Imran Khan’s petition for 3 pm on Tuesday, October 27. The decision came after both the actor’s legal team and the FRRO sought additional time.

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Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Imran, told the bench that he had spoken to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and requested that the matter be heard on Tuesday. Mehta informed the court that he had no objection to the request. The hearing is significant because the FRRO has directed the actor to leave India by Wednesday, October 28.

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Why Did FRRO Issue A ‘Leave India’ Notice?

The FRRO issued the Leave India Notice (LIN) to Imran Khan after he participated in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The actor was detained at the protest site along with other demonstrators.

The notice, issued on October 14, alleged a violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, in connection with his participation in the protest.

On October 17, the FRRO also issued a show-cause notice indicating that his registration as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder could be cancelled. Imran subsequently approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the action as “unconstitutional, manifestly arbitrary and disproportionate”.

What Has Imran Khan Sought From The Court?

Through his petition, Imran has asked the High Court to quash and set aside the Leave India Notice. He has also sought interim protection against coercive action, including deportation, while the matter is being heard.

During an earlier hearing, senior advocate Dhond argued that Imran had been living in India since he was two years old and had no criminal antecedents. The case follows a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya after the actor’s detention. The FRRO issued its notice after the police forwarded an FIR described in the report as “unproven”.

The Bombay High Court’s hearing on October 27 could prove crucial, given the October 28 deadline specified in the notice.