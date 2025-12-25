Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Boman Irani Celebrates 16 Years Of 3 Idiots With Nostalgic Virus Tribute

As 3 Idiots completes 16 years, Boman Irani celebrates his iconic role as Virus with a special tribute while sequel rumours resurface.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 04:07 PM (IST)

As 3 Idiots marks 16 years since its theatrical release, actor Boman Irani took a moment to revisit one of the most iconic characters of his career — Dean Viru Sahastrabuddhe, fondly remembered by audiences as Virus. Known for his rigid discipline, intimidating demeanour, and obsession with academic excellence, Virus became a powerful symbol of an education system driven by pressure, ranks, and fear.

To commemorate the milestone, Boman shared a creative post on Instagram featuring an AI-generated video of Virus. In the looping visual, the character appears upside down while writing “Celebrating 16 Years of 3 Idiots,” instantly evoking nostalgia among fans of the film.

How Virus Became One of Bollywood’s Most Memorable Characters

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The 2009 film redefined mainstream Hindi cinema by blending humour with emotional depth and strong social commentary.

Boman Irani’s portrayal of Virus stood out for its sharp impact. Through the character, the film highlighted the consequences of institutional rigidity and relentless academic pressure. Virus was a character audiences loved to fear — his body language, dialogues, and strict worldview turned him into a pop-culture phenomenon. Even today, his mannerisms and lines continue to be referenced through memes, conversations, and social media trends.

A Record-Breaking Film That Continues to Resonate

Upon its release, 3 Idiots received an overwhelming response from both audiences and critics. Viewers connected deeply with its message on mental health, creativity, and the flaws of the education system. Critics praised the performances, storytelling, and emotional balance.

The film shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of its time, and also achieved remarkable success internationally. It went on to win several major awards and remains one of the most loved and frequently revisited films in Bollywood history.

Sequel Buzz Returns as Sharman Joshi Reacts

Excitement around a possible sequel has resurfaced, with fans hopeful for a continuation of the beloved story. Actor Sharman Joshi recently addressed the rumours. As quoted by Hindustan Times, he said, “I so hope that happens, but I have not been informed yet."

He further added, “On more than a couple of occasions, there has been buzz that the 3 Idiots Sequel is happening. The last time the reports came, it turned out to be for an ad campaign. Let’s see, hopefully this time it’s true."

What’s Next for Boman Irani

On the professional front, Boman Irani will next appear in The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas. Scheduled for release on January 9, the film will see the actor explore a fresh space as a paranormal investigator — another distinctive addition to his diverse body of work.

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
