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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBollywood Security Tightened After Tiger Shroff Firing, Two Bollywood A-Listers Get Y+ Security

Bollywood Security Tightened After Tiger Shroff Firing, Two Bollywood A-Listers Get Y+ Security

Mumbai Police upgrades security for two Bollywood A-listers to Y+ category after firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. Some actors’ family members have also reportedly received extra protection too.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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  • Security extended to families; travel protocols also tightened.

Following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, the police have stepped up security arrangements for several Bollywood personalities. At least two prominent actors have reportedly received upgraded Y+ category security cover as agencies reassess threats to members of the film industry. While one actor's protection has been upgraded from X to Y+, another has moved from Y to Y+. The identities of both celebrities have not been disclosed due to security concerns. The review also extends to family members and associates of stars who may face potential threats.

Two Bollywood Stars Get Y+ Security

According to a report by The Indian Express, Mumbai Police has upgraded the security cover of at least two Bollywood A-listers following the October 18 firing incident involving Tiger Shroff.

As part of the latest security review, one actor's protection has been upgraded from the X category to Y+, while another actor's security has been raised from Y to Y+. However, police have not revealed their identities, citing security concerns.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Steps In To Help Sharad Kapoor, Offers Possible Film Project And Medical Aid

The review is not limited to celebrities who have received direct threats. Authorities are also assessing the security of people who are believed to be associated with personalities allegedly on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Families Of Bollywood Stars Also Get Protection

The security measures have reportedly been extended to some family members and close associates of Bollywood personalities. According to sources cited in the report, certain family members have been provided X-category security after an assessment of their individual threat perception.

The police are also taking additional precautions for celebrities travelling outside Mumbai. Actors have reportedly been asked to share their proposed travel routes with the police in advance. Security checks, including destination sanitisation, will be conducted before their arrival, and local police stations will be alerted to provide protection while they remain in the area.

The security review is still underway, and further changes may be made depending on the findings of the assessment.

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

The security review follows the firing incident near Tiger Shroff's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. Three motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired at least three rounds at the actor's car as it was leaving a football ground near Pushpa Park.

Tiger Shroff escaped without injuries, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident. An audio message allegedly linked to two foreign-based members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack and reportedly warned the actor against working with Salman Khan. The incident prompted investigators to examine possible threats against other Bollywood personalities as well.

Also Read: 'Give Me And My Daughter Time': Moushumi Chatterjee Issues First Statement After Husband Jayanta Mukherjee’s Death

Security Review Across Bollywood Continues

Mumbai Police and other security agencies are continuing to assess the threat perception of celebrities who already have protection, as well as those who may require additional security.

According to the report, security arrangements can be strengthened either by upgrading an individual's protection category or by deploying additional personnel without changing the existing category. The measures are decided based on the nature and level of the perceived threat.

The latest developments indicate that the security review across the film industry remains ongoing, with authorities keeping a close watch on potential risks to actors and their families.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

On October 18, three men fired at least three rounds at Tiger Shroff's car near his Mumbai residence. Tiger escaped injury, but his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Y Plus Security Mumbai Police Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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