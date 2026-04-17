Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lok Sabha to vote on women's reservation legislative package.

New framework enables 33% quota implementation from 2029.

Home Minister assures no disadvantage for southern states.

Actors Sonal Chauhan, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh support bill.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to vote at 4 pm today on a critical legislative package designed to implement the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Introduced by the government during a special three-day Parliament session, the package consists of three key bills: the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and a dedicated law extending the quota to Union Territories. While the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, officially came into force on April 16, this new legislative framework sets the stage for the quota’s actual implementation starting with the 2029 general elections.

Addressing concerns regarding regional representation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that the upcoming delimitation and House expansion would not disadvantage southern states.

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Amid this, actors are reacting to the reservation of women in parliament.

Sonal Chauhan On Women’s Reservation Bill

Sonal Chauhan visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Thursday, where she participated in the Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. During this time, she shared her views on the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“I support this bill. Our country is progressing rapidly, and I am happy that women are also playing an important role in this progress.” Sonal Chauhan described the government’s step as a very important initiative. She said, “Women are extremely powerful, and I am glad that such an important step is being taken for them. In our country, women are worshipped, and now concrete efforts are being made toward their empowerment.”

Other Celebs Who Supported The Bill

Suniel Shetty: Speaking to IANS, actor Suniel Shetty said, “Whatever is done in the interest of women will still be less. Issues like education, reservation, and their safety are all extremely important. We should make every possible effort for women. These steps will prove beneficial in the long run and strengthen society. The progress of women is the progress of the nation.”

Mukesh Chhabra: ‘Dhurandhar’ casting director Mukesh Chhabra said, “I just came to know about this bill, but if something good is being done for women, it is a very positive thing. Any step that helps women move forward is commendable.”

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Riteish Deshmukh: In an interview with IANS, Riteish Deshmukh said, “This is a very good step. Any measures taken for women’s empowerment should receive full support. Women play a very important role in society, and every effort to strengthen them should be welcomed.”

Isha Koppikar: Isha Koppikar also welcomed the bill by sharing a post on social media. She said, “This is a very good step. Wherever there is an initiative related to women’s empowerment, I make sure to support it. The passing of this bill is a great development. I believe that those who are sincere and talented will now get better opportunities. Women deserve the full right to move ahead.”

It is worth noting that the central government has approved the proposed draft amendment to the Women’s Reservation law. According to this proposal, the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha is planned to be increased to 816, out of which 33 per cent, or 273 seats, will be reserved for women.