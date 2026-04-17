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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSuniel Shetty To Riteish Deshmukh: Bollywood Reacts As Women’s Reservation Act 2023 Comes Into Effect

Suniel Shetty To Riteish Deshmukh: Bollywood Reacts As Women’s Reservation Act 2023 Comes Into Effect

The total number of seats in the Lok Sabha is planned to be increased to 816, out of which 33 per cent, or 273 seats, will be reserved for women.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lok Sabha to vote on women's reservation legislative package.
  • New framework enables 33% quota implementation from 2029.
  • Home Minister assures no disadvantage for southern states.
  • Actors Sonal Chauhan, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh support bill.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to vote at 4 pm today on a critical legislative package designed to implement the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Introduced by the government during a special three-day Parliament session, the package consists of three key bills: the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and a dedicated law extending the quota to Union Territories. While the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, officially came into force on April 16, this new legislative framework sets the stage for the quota’s actual implementation starting with the 2029 general elections.

Addressing concerns regarding regional representation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that the upcoming delimitation and House expansion would not disadvantage southern states. 

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Amid this, actors are reacting to the reservation of women in parliament. 

Sonal Chauhan On Women’s Reservation Bill

Sonal Chauhan visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Thursday, where she participated in the Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. During this time, she shared her views on the Women’s Reservation Bill. 

“I support this bill. Our country is progressing rapidly, and I am happy that women are also playing an important role in this progress.” Sonal Chauhan described the government’s step as a very important initiative. She said, “Women are extremely powerful, and I am glad that such an important step is being taken for them. In our country, women are worshipped, and now concrete efforts are being made toward their empowerment.”

Other Celebs Who Supported The Bill

Suniel Shetty: Speaking to IANS, actor Suniel Shetty said, “Whatever is done in the interest of women will still be less. Issues like education, reservation, and their safety are all extremely important. We should make every possible effort for women. These steps will prove beneficial in the long run and strengthen society. The progress of women is the progress of the nation.”

Mukesh Chhabra: ‘Dhurandhar’ casting director Mukesh Chhabra said, “I just came to know about this bill, but if something good is being done for women, it is a very positive thing. Any step that helps women move forward is commendable.”

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Riteish Deshmukh: In an interview with IANS, Riteish Deshmukh said, “This is a very good step. Any measures taken for women’s empowerment should receive full support. Women play a very important role in society, and every effort to strengthen them should be welcomed.”

Isha Koppikar: Isha Koppikar also welcomed the bill by sharing a post on social media. She said, “This is a very good step. Wherever there is an initiative related to women’s empowerment, I make sure to support it. The passing of this bill is a great development. I believe that those who are sincere and talented will now get better opportunities. Women deserve the full right to move ahead.”

It is worth noting that the central government has approved the proposed draft amendment to the Women’s Reservation law. According to this proposal, the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha is planned to be increased to 816, out of which 33 per cent, or 273 seats, will be reserved for women.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Lok Sabha scheduled to vote on the women's reservation bill?

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to vote on the critical legislative package for women's reservation at 4 pm today.

What is the main purpose of the legislative package being voted on?

The package aims to implement 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, with actual implementation starting from the 2029 general elections.

How will the women's reservation bill affect the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha?

The total number of seats in the Lok Sabha is planned to be increased to 816, with 33 percent (273 seats) reserved for women.

What are some of the celebrities' opinions on the Women's Reservation Bill?

Sonal Chauhan, Suniel Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Isha Koppikar have all expressed support for the bill, viewing it as a positive step for women's empowerment and national progress.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Women's Reservation Bill Breaking News ABP Live Women's Reservation Act 2023
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