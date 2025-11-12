Bollywood came together to pay tribute to veteran actress Zarine Khan, who passed away at the age of 81 due to age-related ailments. The late actress, remembered for her grace and kindness, was honoured at a heartfelt prayer meet held in Mumbai earlier this week.

Stars Gather to Pay Final Respects

Several renowned industry figures, including Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Jeetendra, and Rakesh Roshan, attended the gathering to pay their final respects. The event was marked by emotional moments as Zarine’s family, including her children Sanjay Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Sussanne Khan, came together to remember their beloved matriarch.

In a moving video shared by Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan was seen breaking down, while her brothers Sanjay and Zayed Khan appeared visibly heartbroken. Friends, relatives, and members of the film fraternity stood beside the Khan family, offering comfort and prayers.

Heartfelt Tributes From Family and Friends

During the prayer meet, Hrithik Roshan fondly recalled Zarine Khan’s warmth and kindness, describing her as a guiding presence in their family’s lives. Sanjay Khan also shared an emotional tribute, calling his late wife “the golden heart” of their family.

Farah Khan Ali’s Touching Note for Her Mother

Sharing a video from the gathering, Farah Khan Ali penned a heartfelt message on Instagram: “Zarine Sanjay Khan to the world, but to me and my siblings, simply our mother. She was my world… until I witnessed the overwhelming turnout of people who came forward to pay their last respects.”

Expressing gratitude for the love shown by fans and friends, Farah added, “To her, all were equal, and all equally important. She shaped me and my siblings in her image, she loved generously and gave without flinching.”

She concluded her post with a promise to honour her mother’s memory, writing, “We will carry her legacy forward.”

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with prayers, remembering Zarine Khan as a woman of grace, dignity, and compassion.