Bollywood Mourns Veteran Actor Pankaj Dheer, 'Mahabharat's Karna', Laid To Rest In Mumbai

Stars including Salman Khan, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim bid farewell to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, remembered for his role as Karna in Mahabharat.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
The entertainment world came together in grief as veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, celebrated for his portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, was cremated in Mumbai on October 15. The actor passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, leaving behind a rich legacy in both television and cinema.

Several film and TV personalities attended the funeral to offer condolences to the Dheer family. Among those present were Salman Khan, Dipika Kakar, and Shoaib Ibrahim, who stood by Nikitin Dheer, Pankaj’s son and fellow actor, during the emotional farewell.

Dipika Kakar Breaks Down at the Funeral

In visuals that emerged from the cremation ceremony, Dipika Kakar was seen in tears as she arrived hand-in-hand with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple, both dressed in simple white attire symbolizing mourning, were visibly emotional.

Dipika was seen hugging someone close before wiping her tears, while Shoaib comforted her as they made their way to the main ritual area. Their quiet presence reflected the couple’s closeness to Nikitin Dheer and his family during this difficult time.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Nikitin Dheer’s Heartfelt Post Before His Father’s Passing

Just hours before his father’s demise, Nikitin Dheer had taken to Instagram to share a deeply spiritual and emotional message.

“Whatever comes, let it come. Whatever stays, let it stay. Whatever goes, let it go. As a Shiva bhakt, say ‘Shivarpanam’ and move on! He’ll take care! Very hard to do.”

The post resonated with followers, who later flooded his social media with messages of love and condolences upon hearing the news of Pankaj Dheer’s death.

Salman Khan Joins in Paying His Last Respects

Salman Khan was among the earliest to arrive at the funeral, dressed in an olive-green shirt. The superstar, who appeared visibly moved, offered his condolences to the Dheer family before quietly departing.

Salman shared a long-standing bond with Pankaj Dheer, with whom he worked in “Sanam Bewafa” (1991) and “Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge” (2002).

According to reports, Pankaj Dheer had previously recovered from cancer but the illness returned a few months ago. He passed away surrounded by family in Mumbai and was laid to rest amid an outpouring of love from colleagues, friends, and fans who remembered him as one of the most dignified and respected figures in Indian entertainment.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
