'Bollywood Is An Unforgiving Industry': Rajat Bedi Recalls Being Abandoned After Father’s Death

Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi, best known for films like Koi… Mil Gaya and Partner, has made a striking comeback with Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba**ds of Bollywood.

In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about his early life, his family’s ties with cinema, and the struggles they faced after his father’s untimely death.

Rajat Bedi Opens Up on Bollywood’s Harsh Reality

Rajat revealed that his grandfather, celebrated Urdu writer and director Rajinder Singh Bedi, collaborated with stalwarts such as Prithviraj Kapoor and Dharmendra. His father, filmmaker Narendra Bedi, began as an assistant to Raj Kapoor before directing successful films like Benaam, Adalat, and Jawani Diwani.

Recalling the tragedy of losing his father at the age of nine, Rajat shared, “I was nine years old when I lost my father. He was 45. I remember vividly that no one from the industry looked back at us, except for director Prakash Mehra and his family. For about six months to a year after Papa’s death, Prakash-ji sent money to our house, telling my mother, ‘Bhabhi, don’t worry.’”

He added that his mother, a homemaker who raised three children on her own, received no support from the industry beyond that. “It’s a very unforgiving industry,” Rajat remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Bedi (@rajatbedi24)

Finding His Way into Cinema

Sharing how he eventually entered the industry, Rajat recalled being uncertain about his career until his mother encouraged him to assist filmmaker Ramesh Sippy. “She spoke to him personally, and he agreed immediately,” he said. At just 18, Rajat worked on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zamaana Deewana.

“I was quite close to SRK at that time; we worked together for about two and a half years. He used to call me ‘Tiger’ because I was this aggressive guy and also because there were two Rajats on set,” he reminisced.

Career in Films

Rajat made his acting debut with the 1998 thriller 2001: Do Hazaar Ek and went on to feature in movies such as International Khiladi, Indian, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Koi… Mil Gaya, and Partner.

After stepping away from Bollywood post-Partner, he later appeared in the Kannada film Jaggu Dada and the Telugu film Ahimsa.

Digital Comeback with Aryan Khan’s Series

In 2025, Rajat embraced the digital space with Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about web series Ba**ds of Bollywood* — a satirical take on the Hindi film industry. The show, also starring Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Manoj Pahwa, has been praised for Aryan’s sharp direction and biting humour.

Currently streaming on Netflix, the series has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, marking a strong comeback for Rajat Bedi.