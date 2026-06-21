Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFather’s Day 2026: Bollywood’s 6 New-Gen Dads Prove Fatherhood Is Their Best Role Yet

Father’s Day 2026: Bollywood’s 6 New-Gen Dads Prove Fatherhood Is Their Best Role Yet

From Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, these Bollywood stars are embracing fatherhood and winning hearts with their family-first approach.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fatherhood has profoundly changed actors' perspectives and priorities.

Several Bollywood celebrities have embraced fatherhood in recent years and are enjoying a new phase of life filled with love, responsibility, and family moments. From Varun Dhawan to Vicky Kaushal, these stars have been balancing their successful careers with their new role as doting fathers.

Ali Fazal: Fatherhood Changed His Perspective On Life

Known for his versatile performances and humble personality, Ali Fazal became a father in 2024 when his wife Richa Chadha gave birth to their daughter. While the couple has chosen to keep their child away from the public eye, Ali has often spoken about how fatherhood has transformed his outlook on life, making him more emotional and grounded.

Siddharth Malhotra: New Chapter With Daughter Sarayah

Sidharth Malhotra entered a new phase of life in 2025 when he and wife Kiara Advani welcomed their first child. The couple named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra. Fans have showered the star couple with love as they embark on their parenting journey.

READ MORE: ‘I Played A Dead Body In CID For Rs 3,000,’ Reveals Bigg Boss 16 Fame Archana Gautam

Varun Dhawan: Finding New Purpose In Life

In 2024, Varun Dhawan joined the "dad club" after his wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to their daughter, Lara Dhawan. Varun has shared on several occasions that becoming a father shifted his priorities and gave his life a new sense of purpose.

Randeep Hooda: Embracing Fatherhood With Joy

Actor Randeep Hooda also stepped into fatherhood and delighted fans with the news. He and his wife Lin Laishram welcomed their daughter Nyomika Hooda in March 2026. Since then, fans have witnessed a softer and more emotional side of the actor, making him one of Bollywood's most admired new dads.

READ MORE: India’s Got Latent Season 2 To Stream On YouTube And Netflix: Here’s What Will Be Different

Ranveer Singh: Proud Girl Dad

Full of energy and charisma, Ranveer Singh became a father in 2024 when he and wife Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. Ranveer has often expressed how fatherhood has completely changed his life and brought immense happiness to his family.

Vicky Kaushal: Hands-On And Caring Father

Known for being deeply family-oriented, Vicky Kaushal has embraced fatherhood wholeheartedly. According to people close to the actor, he is a responsible and involved parent who actively participates in caring for his child. Vicky and wife Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, Vihaan, bringing a new chapter of joy into their lives. Fatherhood has further highlighted Vicky’s caring and affectionate nature.

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway Expecting Third Child At 43 With Husband Adam Shulman; Flaunts Baby Bump In New Video - Watch

Bollywood's New Generation Of Dads

These actors continue to entertain audiences on screen while embracing one of life's most meaningful roles off-screen. Their parenting journeys have offered fans a glimpse into a softer, more personal side of their lives, proving that family remains at the heart of their success.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are some of the other Bollywood actors who recently became fathers?

Besides those mentioned, Randeep Hooda welcomed his daughter Nyomika in March 2026. Ranveer Singh became a father to Dua Padukone Singh in 2024, and Vicky Kaushal welcomed his son Vihaan.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 21 Jun 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Father's Day Bollywood Varun Dhawan Ranveer SIngh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Father’s Day 2026: Bollywood’s 6 New-Gen Dads Prove Fatherhood Is Their Best Role Yet
Father’s Day 2026: Bollywood’s 6 New-Gen Dads Prove Fatherhood Is Their Best Role Yet
Celebrities
‘Nothing Is End Of The World’: Zeeshan Ayyub’s Message To Students Ahead Of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam
‘Nothing Is End Of The World’: Zeeshan Ayyub’s Message To Students Ahead Of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam
Celebrities
ABP Exclusive | Lisa Mishra Wants To Collaborate With SZA, Kehlani And Ritviz; Teases Live Shows In 2027
ABP Exclusive | Lisa Mishra Wants To Collaborate With SZA, Kehlani And Ritviz; Teases Live Shows In 2027
Celebrities
Did Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Part Ways? Breakup Rumours Go Viral
Did Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Part Ways? Breakup Rumours Go Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface
Breaking: Passenger Beaten to Death After Train Boarding Dispute at Delhi’s Shahdara Railway Station
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies, SIT Tightens Noose Around Suspects
Donation Theft Probe: SIT Tightens Grip on Tillu Yadav Amid Fresh Allegations
NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA Conducts Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Unprecedented Security Measures
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget