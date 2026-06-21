Father’s Day 2026: Bollywood’s 6 New-Gen Dads Prove Fatherhood Is Their Best Role Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fatherhood has profoundly changed actors' perspectives and priorities.

Several Bollywood celebrities have embraced fatherhood in recent years and are enjoying a new phase of life filled with love, responsibility, and family moments. From Varun Dhawan to Vicky Kaushal, these stars have been balancing their successful careers with their new role as doting fathers.

Ali Fazal: Fatherhood Changed His Perspective On Life

Known for his versatile performances and humble personality, Ali Fazal became a father in 2024 when his wife Richa Chadha gave birth to their daughter. While the couple has chosen to keep their child away from the public eye, Ali has often spoken about how fatherhood has transformed his outlook on life, making him more emotional and grounded.

Siddharth Malhotra: New Chapter With Daughter Sarayah

Sidharth Malhotra entered a new phase of life in 2025 when he and wife Kiara Advani welcomed their first child. The couple named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra. Fans have showered the star couple with love as they embark on their parenting journey.

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Varun Dhawan: Finding New Purpose In Life

In 2024, Varun Dhawan joined the "dad club" after his wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to their daughter, Lara Dhawan. Varun has shared on several occasions that becoming a father shifted his priorities and gave his life a new sense of purpose.

Randeep Hooda: Embracing Fatherhood With Joy

Actor Randeep Hooda also stepped into fatherhood and delighted fans with the news. He and his wife Lin Laishram welcomed their daughter Nyomika Hooda in March 2026. Since then, fans have witnessed a softer and more emotional side of the actor, making him one of Bollywood's most admired new dads.

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Ranveer Singh: Proud Girl Dad

Full of energy and charisma, Ranveer Singh became a father in 2024 when he and wife Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. Ranveer has often expressed how fatherhood has completely changed his life and brought immense happiness to his family.

Vicky Kaushal: Hands-On And Caring Father

Known for being deeply family-oriented, Vicky Kaushal has embraced fatherhood wholeheartedly. According to people close to the actor, he is a responsible and involved parent who actively participates in caring for his child. Vicky and wife Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, Vihaan, bringing a new chapter of joy into their lives. Fatherhood has further highlighted Vicky’s caring and affectionate nature.

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Bollywood's New Generation Of Dads

These actors continue to entertain audiences on screen while embracing one of life's most meaningful roles off-screen. Their parenting journeys have offered fans a glimpse into a softer, more personal side of their lives, proving that family remains at the heart of their success.