Akshay Kumar Shares Asrani’s Last Shot From ‘Haiwaan’, Pays Tribute To Veteran Actor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar shared veteran actor Asrani's final screen appearance.

Kumar emotionally paid tribute, recalling their long professional association.

The film, reuniting Kumar and Saif, releases September 11.

Akshay Kumar has shared a glimpse of Asrani’s final screen appearance in the upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’, offering an emotional tribute to the veteran actor ahead of the movie’s theatrical release. In the post, Kumar recalled working with the celebrated performer and described himself as fortunate to have witnessed what became Asrani’s last-ever shot.

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Akshay Kumar Remembers Asrani With Emotional Post

Kumar took to Instagram on Friday to share a scene from ‘Haiwaan’ featuring Asrani alongside Sharib Hashmi. The light-hearted exchange sees Hashmi’s character ask Asrani’s character for his name.

When he responds, “Hussain,” Hashmi follows up with, “Aage peeche kuch hai nahi kya?”

Asrani’s character then delivers a witty comeback: “Peeche hawaldaar hai aur aage aap hain.”

The clip prompted Kumar to reflect on his time working with the veteran actor and the significance of being present for his final shot.

“My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji…there can be no one like you,” Akshay wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Asrani And Akshay Kumar’s Long Screen Association

Asrani and Akshay Kumar worked together on several popular films over the years, building a familiar on-screen association for audiences. Their collaborations included ‘Hera Pheri’ (2000), ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’ (2002), ‘Garam Masala’ (2005), ‘Deewane Huye Paagal’ (2005), ‘Bhagam Bhag’ (2006), ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (2006), ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007), ‘Welcome’ (2007), ‘De Dana Dan’ (2009), ‘Khatta Meetha’ (2010) and ‘Bhooth Bangla’, among others.

Known particularly for his comic performances and memorable supporting roles, Asrani died at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness. His appearance in ‘Haiwaan’ will now serve as his final performance on the big screen.

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‘Haiwaan’ Reunites Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan

Directed by Priyadarshan, ‘Haiwaan’ also brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together after more than a decade. The actors were last seen sharing the screen in ‘Tashan’ (2008).

‘Haiwaan’ is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11.

(With inputs from ANI)