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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAbhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji's Photo Leaked From Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Set? Fans React

Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji's Photo Leaked From Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Set? Fans React

A photo allegedly showing Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji from the sets of King has gone viral, with social media users debating whether it is real or AI-generated.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alleged Abhishek-Rani photo from King sets sparks AI discussion.
  • Neither actors nor makers confirmed image; past leaks occurred.
  • Makers previously warned fans against sharing production leaks.

A phot allegedly showing Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King has taken social media by storm. While some users believe the picture could be genuine, others are convinced that it has been created using AI.

ALSO READ: Rajesh Sharma Denies Insect Bite Claims On Prabhas’ 'Fauzi' Set, Reveals Real Reason Behind Hospitalisation

Abhishek Bachchan-Rani Mukerji Photo Goes Viral

The image began circulating online after a user shared it with the caption, :"LEAKED FROM THE SETS OF #KING #abhishekbachchan and Rani Mukherjee"

The post quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many questioning whether the picture was actually taken on the sets of King.

One user wrote, "Please tell me it's not AI."

Another wrte, "This is AI?"

One more wrote, "Omg, what a look."

Another added, "Looks like a pic from the sets of Kabhi Alvida na kehna."

The reactions remained divided. While some users appeared certain that the picture was AI-generated rather than an actual behind-the-scenes photograph, others were excited by the possibility of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji sharing the screen again.

Their possible reunion also reminded fans of their earlier collaborations, including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag. Neither the actors nor the makers have confirmed the now-viral photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

However, ABP Live could not independently verify the claims surrounding the viral image.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s True Colours To Be Exposed? Sana Maqbool’s Cryptic Post Sparks Speculation

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Photos Also Leaked Earlier

This isn't the first time an alleged image from the sets of King has surfaced online. Months earlier, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reportedly leaked as filming got underway.

The image was said to have emerged from the film's shoot in Cape Town. Alongside the photographs of the two actors, a short video clip was also circulated.

The video fuelled further speculation among fans, who believed the music heard in the background might be by Ed Sheeran. There was no official confirmation, although industry chatter had suggested that the global star could be associated with the film's soundtrack.

King Makers Urged Fans Not To Share Leaked Content

After the images of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone went viral, the makers issued a statement asking fans not to circulate unauthorised material from the production.

The statement shared months back read, "Request to all the fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest viral news concerning the film 'King'?

A photo allegedly featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' has gone viral, leading to online debate.

Is the viral photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji confirmed to be real?

The photo's authenticity is unconfirmed. While some users believe it's genuine, others are convinced it's AI-generated. Neither the actors nor the makers have verified it.

What was the makers' response to previous leaks from 'King' sets?

The makers urged fans not to share leaked content, requesting them to wait for official assets to be revealed for the best cinematic experience.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan Viral Rani Mukerji SHAH RUKH KHAN KING King
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