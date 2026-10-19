India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Bol Toh Jaa Nahi Raha...’: Minister Subodh Uniyal Confronts Intoxicated Daler Mehndi, Halts Navratri Show | WATCH

‘Bol Toh Jaa Nahi Raha...’: Minister Subodh Uniyal Confronts Intoxicated Daler Mehndi, Halts Navratri Show | WATCH

A heated clash erupted at Uttarakhand’s Kunjapuri Fair as Minister Subodh Uniyal stopped Daler Mehndi mid-performance, alleging the singer was drunk during a sacred Navratri event.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video sparked debate on decorum at cultural fair.

A major row broke out during a cultural evening at the renowned Kunjapuri Tourism and Cultural Fair in Narendra Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal walked up to the stage and stopped pop veteran Daler Mehndi's live performance, claiming the singer was intoxicated while performing.

A short video capturing the on-stage confrontation went viral across social media platforms on Monday, immediately triggering widespread debate over stage decorum and religious sentiments.

'Bol Toh Jaa Nahi Raha'

The incident took place during the late-night cultural festivities organised in connection with the Kunjapuri Fair, which coincides with Navratri celebrations. Mehndi, widely regarded as the pioneer of mainstream bhangra-pop in India, was invited as the headline act to entertain thousands of attendees gathered in the hill town. However, as the performance got underway, Subodh Uniyal - the local MLA from Narendra Nagar and a senior minister in the state cabinet - abruptly walked onto the stage and took control of the microphone to publicly challenge the singer's conduct.

In the viral clip, an upset Uniyal is heard directly confronting Mehndi over his slurred speech: "Bol toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge? [You can barely manage to speak, how do you expect to sing?]"

Uniyal reminded the veteran artist that the festival is tied to the veneration of Goddess Durga and holds deep religious significance for the local community. The minister stated firmly that appearing on stage under the influence of alcohol was a blatant violation of the event's sanctity, ordering the singer to halt his performance immediately.

Also Read: 'Ramayana' Set For Grand World Premiere In Los Angeles; Christopher Nolan, James Cameron To Attend

The minister's anger was also triggered by allegations that Mehndi was relying on an audio mixer and pre-recorded tracks rather than delivering an authentic live vocal performance. Uniyal questioned the remuneration paid to the veteran artist, stating that the audience was being shortchanged.

"You are drunk and fooling the public. You have a massive name and reputation; you ought to conduct yourself with dignity. After being paid such hefty amounts to come here, you are merely churning out sound via an audio mixer," the minister remarked angrily on the mic.

The unexpected reprimand led to chaos on stage, with the crowd resorting to hooting and shouting in response to the tense face-off. Mehndi was seen attempting to pacify the minister, arguing that the disruption was caused by an unexpected technical glitch with the audio setup rather than deliberate miming.

Following the dispute, Mehndi announced from the stage that he would continue singing in an attempt to salvage the performance and calm the audience.

Video Divides Social Media Users

The clip drew sharp and divided reactions online within hours. A large section of locals and social media users supported the minister's quick intervention, stating that solemnity and basic discipline must be respected at a religious gathering. At the same time, some netizens wondered whether such a blunt, public rebuke on a live mic was the right way to handle an artist of Mehndi's stature.

The clip drew sharp and divided reactions online within hours, with users flooding X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions. A large section of social media users backed the minister's prompt action. "Absolutely correct intervention by the minister. You cannot mock a religious event like this. Decorum is paramount at Navratri celebrations," wrote one user on X. Another user chimed in, tweeting, "Charging massive fees and then lip-syncing through an audio mixer is unacceptable. Glad someone finally called out this VIP culture." However, others questioned the minister's aggressive approach. "Whether he was drunk or facing a technical glitch, publicly humiliating a senior artist of Daler Mehndi's stature on a live mic was uncalled for. This could have been handled backstage," argued a netizen.

The fair is held in close proximity to the revered Kunjapuri Devi temple - one of the three sacred Siddha Peethas in the Tehri district. Given the deep-rooted faith attached to the venue, organisers and local representatives usually expect visiting performers to be mindful of local cultural traditions. Neither Daler Mehndi nor his team has issued an official statement or clarification addressing the allegations.

Also Read: Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' Teaser Out On His Birthday, Fans Say 'Film Will Create Havoc'

About Daler Mehndi

Mehndi broke into mainstream stardom in the mid-1990s, virtually rewriting the rules of the Indian private album scene with viral bhangra hits like 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', 'Tunak Tunak Tun', and 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle'. Over the past two decades, he smoothly transitioned into Bollywood playback singing, delivering high-voltage hits including 'Rang De Basanti', 'Jiyo Re Baahubali', and the title track of 'Dangal'.

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Daler Mehndi or his team commented on the incident?

No, neither Daler Mehndi nor his team has issued an official statement or clarification addressing the allegations.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 19 Oct 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Daler Mehndi Culture Subodh Uniyal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Sidhu Moosewala’s Brother Faces Complaint Over Toddler’s Gun Gestures; Advocate Seeks Counselling
Sidhu Moosewala’s Brother Faces Complaint Over Toddler’s Gun Gestures; Advocate Seeks Counselling
Celebrities
Mumbai Police Add Attempted Murder Charges In Tiger Shroff Firing Case, Confirm All 3 Accused Are Adults
Mumbai Police Add Attempted Murder Charges, Confirm All 3 Accused Are Adults
Celebrities
Shah Rukh Khan Announces ‘UNIFYD’ Music Fest In Abu Dhabi; Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla To Headline
Shah Rukh Khan Announces ‘UNIFYD’ Music Fest In Abu Dhabi; Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla To Headline
Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Planned To Flee To Delhi, Nepal After Reaching Kota, Police Say
Tiger Shroff Firing: Accused Planned To Flee To Nepal After Reaching Kota, Police Say
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Crime: Three Tiger Shroff Firing Suspects Held in Kota, Probe Points to Alleged Bishnoi Gang Link
Mumbai Crime: Three Tiger Shroff Firing Suspects Detained in Kota, Police Cite Alleged Bishnoi Gang Link
Medical Update: Umesh Chauhan Stable After Being Shot During Tiger Shroff Attack
Major Breakthrough: Three Suspects in Tiger Shroff Shooting Detained Near Kota Railway Station
Police Details: Tiger Shroff Reportedly Escaped Unharmed by Reacting Quickly to Gunfire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget