Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video sparked debate on decorum at cultural fair.

A major row broke out during a cultural evening at the renowned Kunjapuri Tourism and Cultural Fair in Narendra Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal walked up to the stage and stopped pop veteran Daler Mehndi's live performance, claiming the singer was intoxicated while performing.

A short video capturing the on-stage confrontation went viral across social media platforms on Monday, immediately triggering widespread debate over stage decorum and religious sentiments.

'Bol Toh Jaa Nahi Raha'

The incident took place during the late-night cultural festivities organised in connection with the Kunjapuri Fair, which coincides with Navratri celebrations. Mehndi, widely regarded as the pioneer of mainstream bhangra-pop in India, was invited as the headline act to entertain thousands of attendees gathered in the hill town. However, as the performance got underway, Subodh Uniyal - the local MLA from Narendra Nagar and a senior minister in the state cabinet - abruptly walked onto the stage and took control of the microphone to publicly challenge the singer's conduct.

In the viral clip, an upset Uniyal is heard directly confronting Mehndi over his slurred speech: "Bol toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge? [You can barely manage to speak, how do you expect to sing?]"

Uniyal reminded the veteran artist that the festival is tied to the veneration of Goddess Durga and holds deep religious significance for the local community. The minister stated firmly that appearing on stage under the influence of alcohol was a blatant violation of the event's sanctity, ordering the singer to halt his performance immediately.

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The minister's anger was also triggered by allegations that Mehndi was relying on an audio mixer and pre-recorded tracks rather than delivering an authentic live vocal performance. Uniyal questioned the remuneration paid to the veteran artist, stating that the audience was being shortchanged.

"You are drunk and fooling the public. You have a massive name and reputation; you ought to conduct yourself with dignity. After being paid such hefty amounts to come here, you are merely churning out sound via an audio mixer," the minister remarked angrily on the mic.

The unexpected reprimand led to chaos on stage, with the crowd resorting to hooting and shouting in response to the tense face-off. Mehndi was seen attempting to pacify the minister, arguing that the disruption was caused by an unexpected technical glitch with the audio setup rather than deliberate miming.

Following the dispute, Mehndi announced from the stage that he would continue singing in an attempt to salvage the performance and calm the audience.

A video from the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendranagar, Tehri Garhwal, is drawing attention, showing Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal objecting on stage during a performance by Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. In the video, Uniyal can be heard telling him, “Bol toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge?” — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) October 19, 2026

Video Divides Social Media Users

The clip drew sharp and divided reactions online within hours. A large section of locals and social media users supported the minister's quick intervention, stating that solemnity and basic discipline must be respected at a religious gathering. At the same time, some netizens wondered whether such a blunt, public rebuke on a live mic was the right way to handle an artist of Mehndi's stature.

The clip drew sharp and divided reactions online within hours, with users flooding X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions. A large section of social media users backed the minister's prompt action. "Absolutely correct intervention by the minister. You cannot mock a religious event like this. Decorum is paramount at Navratri celebrations," wrote one user on X. Another user chimed in, tweeting, "Charging massive fees and then lip-syncing through an audio mixer is unacceptable. Glad someone finally called out this VIP culture." However, others questioned the minister's aggressive approach. "Whether he was drunk or facing a technical glitch, publicly humiliating a senior artist of Daler Mehndi's stature on a live mic was uncalled for. This could have been handled backstage," argued a netizen.

The fair is held in close proximity to the revered Kunjapuri Devi temple - one of the three sacred Siddha Peethas in the Tehri district. Given the deep-rooted faith attached to the venue, organisers and local representatives usually expect visiting performers to be mindful of local cultural traditions. Neither Daler Mehndi nor his team has issued an official statement or clarification addressing the allegations.

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About Daler Mehndi

Mehndi broke into mainstream stardom in the mid-1990s, virtually rewriting the rules of the Indian private album scene with viral bhangra hits like 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', 'Tunak Tunak Tun', and 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle'. Over the past two decades, he smoothly transitioned into Bollywood playback singing, delivering high-voltage hits including 'Rang De Basanti', 'Jiyo Re Baahubali', and the title track of 'Dangal'.