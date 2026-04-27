Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBobby Deol’s Bandar Release Date Out; Anurag Kashyap Directorial To Hit Theatres In June

Bobby Deol’s Bandar Release Date Out; Anurag Kashyap Directorial To Hit Theatres In June

Bobby Deol’s Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is set to release in June. With a strong cast and fresh story, the film has already created buzz among fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Acclaimed writers and producers are behind the highly anticipated 'Bandar'.

Bobby Deol is among those Bollywood stars whose films fans eagerly wait for. Recently, the actor has been making headlines with his upcoming film Bandar. The release date of this much-awaited project has finally been announced, leaving fans excited. The film had already created buzz for a long time, and as soon as its poster was unveiled, it sparked curiosity among audiences.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta Praises Shreyas Iyer As ‘Inspiring Leader’, Calls Priyansh Arya ‘Deadly & Destructive’

Film Release Date

Bandar is set to release in theatres on June 5, 2026. The film promises a fresh storyline along with a strong ensemble cast. After earning praise for his diverse roles in recent years, Bobby Deol will be seen in the lead role in this film. It is directed by Anurag Kashyap, known for his unique storytelling style. Alongside Bobby, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad, and Nagesh Bhosle in key roles.

Powerful Team Behind 

Anurag Kashyap has built a strong reputation with cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday. The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who have previously worked on acclaimed projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab. Bandar is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Zee Studios. With such a talented team coming together, expectations from the film are already quite high.

ALSO READ | TDP Workers Storm Comedian’s Bengaluru Show Over Old Joke; CCTV Footage Shows Men Ganging Up On Him

Bobby Deol has been enjoying a strong comeback phase in recent years, impressing audiences with impactful performances across films and web series. From intense roles to layered characters, he has showcased his versatility and reconnected with fans. With Bandar, the actor is expected to take this momentum forward and deliver yet another powerful performance, making the film one of the most anticipated releases of 20

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is producing the film 'Bandar'?

The film 'Bandar' is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Zee Studios.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anurag Kashyap Bobby Deol Bandar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
WATCH: Hema Malini Picks Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Ramayana; Old Video Goes Viral Again
WATCH: Hema Malini Picks Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Ramayana; Old Video Goes Viral Again
Celebrities
Bobby Deol’s Bandar Release Date Out; Anurag Kashyap Directorial To Hit Theatres In June
Bobby Deol’s Bandar Release Date Out; Anurag Kashyap Directorial To Hit Theatres In June
Celebrities
‘A Million Unfollowed You’: Prakash Raj Hits Back At Raghav Chadha Over ‘Not All 7 MPs Can Be Wrong’ Remark
‘A Million Unfollowed You’: Prakash Raj Hits Back At Raghav Chadha Over ‘Not All 7 MPs Can Be Wrong’ Remark
Celebrities
Sakshi Dhoni Sports Ultra-Rare Richard Mille Watch At CSK vs MI IPL Match. Can You Guess The Price?
Sakshi Dhoni Sports Ultra-Rare Richard Mille Watch At CSK vs MI IPL Match. Can You Guess The Price?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget