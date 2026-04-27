Bobby Deol’s Bandar Release Date Out; Anurag Kashyap Directorial To Hit Theatres In June

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Acclaimed writers and producers are behind the highly anticipated 'Bandar'.

Bobby Deol is among those Bollywood stars whose films fans eagerly wait for. Recently, the actor has been making headlines with his upcoming film Bandar. The release date of this much-awaited project has finally been announced, leaving fans excited. The film had already created buzz for a long time, and as soon as its poster was unveiled, it sparked curiosity among audiences.

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Film Release Date

Bandar is set to release in theatres on June 5, 2026. The film promises a fresh storyline along with a strong ensemble cast. After earning praise for his diverse roles in recent years, Bobby Deol will be seen in the lead role in this film. It is directed by Anurag Kashyap, known for his unique storytelling style. Alongside Bobby, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad, and Nagesh Bhosle in key roles.

Powerful Team Behind

Anurag Kashyap has built a strong reputation with cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday. The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who have previously worked on acclaimed projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab. Bandar is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Zee Studios. With such a talented team coming together, expectations from the film are already quite high.

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Bobby Deol has been enjoying a strong comeback phase in recent years, impressing audiences with impactful performances across films and web series. From intense roles to layered characters, he has showcased his versatility and reconnected with fans. With Bandar, the actor is expected to take this momentum forward and deliver yet another powerful performance, making the film one of the most anticipated releases of 20