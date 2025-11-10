Actor Bobby Deol has often spoken about the deep bond he shares with his father, Dharmendra — a relationship rooted in warmth, admiration, and immense emotional connection. That bond resurfaced vividly during the release of Karan Johar’s 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where the veteran actor played a gentle, love-filled role that moved audiences and family alike.

While the world celebrated Dharmendra’s endearing charm and on-screen romance with Shabana Azmi, Bobby experienced the performance on a far more personal level — one that blurred the line between reel and real.

‘I Couldn’t Stop Crying… I Left the Trial Show’

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, long before the Animal frenzy, Bobby Deol opened up about the first time he watched his father’s performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He entered the screening unaware of the story, expecting a joyful evening watching his father on the big screen. But when Dharmendra’s character died in the film, the moment hit him harder than he could have imagined.

“I couldn’t stop crying. I was at Karan’s trial show and I just couldn’t handle it. I left. I didn’t even see the ending,” Bobby recalled.

For the actor, it wasn’t just a cinematic moment — it felt like losing his father in front of his eyes. “That’s how we are. We love each other very much. We’re very connected as a family.”

‘No Other Actor Could Have Done That Role’

Dharmendra’s portrayal in Johar’s family drama had received widespread praise — for its tenderness, nostalgic romanticism, and even the surprise of his onscreen kiss with Shabana Azmi. But for Bobby, the brilliance of the performance only deepened his emotional reaction.

“No other actor could have done that role,” he said, adding that to him, the performance was less about craft and more about seeing his father’s soul on screen — vulnerable, heartfelt, and profoundly real.

When Reel Blends Into Real

Bobby also revealed that his mother faced a similar emotional moment while watching Animal, specifically during his own death scene. For the Deol family, art often reflects emotion too closely — and love, more than performance, defines their connection to cinema.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, became one of 2023’s most celebrated films for its blend of nostalgia, music, and heart. Yet for Bobby, it remains unforgettable for an entirely different reason — as a reminder of the bond between a father and son that even the silver screen cannot contain.