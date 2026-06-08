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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBMC Officer Absconds After Suspension In Rs 16 Cr Fraud Case Linked to Jaaved Jaaferi’s Wife

BMC Officer Absconds After Suspension In Rs 16 Cr Fraud Case Linked to Jaaved Jaaferi’s Wife

A multi-crore fraud case involving Habiba Jaaferi, the wife of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, is now being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch after being transferred from the Mumbai Police.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BMC official suspended, absconding for Rs 16.24 crore fraud.
  • He targeted actor's wife with fake property redevelopment scheme.
  • Scheme used forged documents, shell companies, co-accused Patel.
  • Crime Branch investigates; more arrests and victims are expected.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official has been suspended and has since been absconding after being accused of orchestrating a multi-crore fraud targeting Habiba Jaaferi, the wife of actor Jaaved Jaaferi. Mahesh Patil, who served as Assistant Commissioner in BMC's K-North ward, allegedly used his official position to gain the family’s confidence before drawing them into a fraudulent property redevelopment scheme. The total amount allegedly siphoned stands at Rs 16.24 crore. After the fraud came to light, a suspension order was issued on June 5 and was served on him on June 7, according to a report by India Today. 

The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating the case. They have taken over the case from the Mumbai Police. 

How The Alleged Fraud Was Executed

Patil, who worked in the K-North ward, first contacted the Jaaferi family over a property tax dispute related to their Andheri bungalow. Once trust was established, Patil allegedly steered Habiba Jaaferi toward investing in a commercial redevelopment project in Bandra West called New Kamalkunj, dangling promises of guaranteed high returns and assured possession by December 2025. This came with a pre-lease agreement supposedly backed by a foreign bank, NDTV reported. 

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Businessman Nishit Patel, a co-accused, backed Pail by claiming major builders were already on board and that significant funds had already been deployed.

To make the scheme appear legitimate, investigators say the accused presented an elaborate trail of forged materials - fabricated documents, fake maps, letters, and even manufactured videos and images of the proposed project. They also used equipment designed to resemble official government devices to conduct fake registration procedures, collecting photographs, signatures, and fingerprints before handing over forged paperwork as proof.

Funds collected from the family were allegedly routed through multiple shell-like entities, including Poojan Technologies, Udit Traders, Asian Foods, and RPPL Multi Trade.

FIR Filed At Khar Police Station

An FIR has been registered at Khar Police Station naming Patil, Nishit Patel, and several others, including Rupesh, Sagar Mehta, and Devendra Padwal. During questioning, Patel reportedly admitted to fabricating the documents.

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Investigators are also examining whether additional victims were targeted using the same scheme, and say more arrests cannot be ruled out as the financial trail continues to be mapped.

According to an India Today report, this is not the first time Patil has faced scrutiny over the same project. He was placed on compulsory leave for a month in November last year after questions were raised about his alleged financial involvement in the Bandra redevelopment scheme. He denied any wrongdoing at the time. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the main official accused in this fraud case?

Mahesh Patil, a senior BMC Assistant Commissioner in K-North ward, is accused. He allegedly orchestrated a multi-crore property redevelopment fraud.

What is the total amount involved in the alleged fraud?

The total amount allegedly siphoned from Habiba Jaaferi, wife of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, stands at Rs 16.24 crore.

How did the accused official initially gain the family's trust?

Patil first contacted the Jaaferi family over a property tax dispute regarding their Andheri bungalow. This helped him gain their confidence before proposing the scheme.

What type of scheme was used to defraud Habiba Jaaferi?

The fraud involved a commercial redevelopment project in Bandra West named New Kamalkunj. High returns and assured possession by December 2025 were promised.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Fraud Jaaved Jaaferi
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