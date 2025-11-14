‘Blue Saree Girl’ Girija Oak On AI-morphed Vulgar Pics: 'My 12-Year-Old Son Will See Those’

Marathi actor Girija Oak, who recently shot to sudden internet fame and was dubbed as the viral “Blue Saree Woman”, has opened up about the unsettling downside of overnight attention. In a candid video shared on her social media, the Taare Zameen Par actor expressed concern over AI-morphed images of her circulating online.

Girija says she is overwhelmed by the love

Speaking directly to her followers, Girija admitted she has been overwhelmed by the abrupt spotlight. “For the past few days, I have been a bit confused with what is happening on social media. A lot of people's attention is suddenly on me, so I don't understand what to do,” she said, adding that the love and supportive messages have been heartening. “My family and friends send me a lot of different posts, images, and memes.”

Girija on her morphed vulgar images

However, she said some of what she has seen has deeply disturbed her. “Some are very creative, and some are very funny. But some of these images and posts are also very vulgar. My photos are being morphed using AI. They are being posted.”

Girija pointed out that online trends often snowball into something bigger than intended. “When something is viral or trending, everyone gets involved in that wave… It's a whole game that we all play. I am aware of this,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girija Oak Godbole (@girijaoakgodbole)

What worries her the most, she shared, is the digital permanence of such manipulated images and how they may impact her family—particularly her young son. “I have a 12-year-old son… When my son grows up, he will see me. I am afraid of how he will feel at that time. He will know that this is not a real photo… But it is still fun to see this photo. I am afraid of this.”

Urging people to reflect before contributing to the cycle, she said, “I request you. If you are watching this video. If you are one of those people who edits and posts such photos. Think about it… All this is happening because of you.”

Despite the concerns, Girija thanked viewers for embracing her work and personality amid the viral moment. “Because of this trending virality, if people are getting to know about me, if my drama reaches more people, there can't be anything happier than this,” she said, signing off with a promise to return to the big screen soon.

About Girija Oak

Girija Oak, who charmed audiences in Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par (2007), is a well-known name in Marathi cinema. Her recent surge in popularity is rooted in her effortless simplicity—minimal makeup, classic sarees and a natural charisma that viewers found refreshing. Read more about her here.