Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBLACKPINK’s Jisoo Buys $14 Million Gangnam Villa, HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk To Be Her Neighbour

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Buys $14 Million Gangnam Villa, HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk To Be Her Neighbour

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has purchased a luxury villa worth over $14 million in Seoul’s Gangnam district. HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk will be her neighbour in the elite L’ARBRE 27 complex.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Global superstar Jisoo of BLACKPINK has expanded her already impressive real estate empire with the purchase of a luxury villa in Seoul’s prestigious Gangnam district. The singer and actress, celebrated for her style and savvy business choices, has added yet another high-profile property to her name.

According to reports dated October 29, 2025, Jisoo’s latest acquisition is located in L’ARBRE 27, a private luxury residential complex known for its exclusivity, privacy, and architectural sophistication.

L’ARBRE 27: Seoul’s New Power Address

The L’ARBRE 27 development is one of South Korea’s most coveted addresses, designed to cater to ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking discretion and comfort. Adding to the excitement surrounding Jisoo’s purchase, HYBE founder and BTS producer Bang Si Hyuk is also set to reside in the same complex, making him Jisoo’s soon-to-be neighbour.

Each of the 27 villas in the complex has been sold out, highlighting its elite appeal among South Korea’s business and entertainment circles. Reports estimate that standard villas are priced at around 20 billion KRW (approximately 14 million USD), while penthouse units reach up to 45 billion KRW (31.6 million USD).

The twin-tower property features five underground and seven above-ground floors, and residents, including Jisoo and Bang Si Hyuk, are expected to move in once construction concludes.

Jisoo’s Expanding Real Estate Empire

This isn’t Jisoo’s first foray into the world of luxury real estate. She already owns an apartment in Hannam The Hill, one of Seoul’s most exclusive addresses, which also counts BTS’s Jin and actor So Ji Sub among its residents.

Beyond her real estate investments, the BLACKPINK star continues to make waves as an entrepreneur. Alongside her brother, she co-founded BLISSOO, a brand based in the Hannam area, further establishing her influence in both business and luxury lifestyle spaces.

With this new Gangnam purchase, Jisoo continues to cement her status as not only a global entertainment icon but also one of South Korea’s savviest celebrity investors.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
HYBE Bang Si-hyuk Blackpink Jisoo Jisoo Gangnam Villa Jisoo Real Estate Jisoo L’Arbre 27 Jisoo BLISSOO
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
NDA Unveils Joint ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto In Patna, Showcasing United Front Ahead Of Bihar Polls
NDA Unveils Joint ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto In Patna, Showcasing United Front Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget