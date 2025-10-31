BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Buys $14 Million Gangnam Villa, HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk To Be Her Neighbour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Global superstar Jisoo of BLACKPINK has expanded her already impressive real estate empire with the purchase of a luxury villa in Seoul’s prestigious Gangnam district. The singer and actress, celebrated for her style and savvy business choices, has added yet another high-profile property to her name.

According to reports dated October 29, 2025, Jisoo’s latest acquisition is located in L’ARBRE 27, a private luxury residential complex known for its exclusivity, privacy, and architectural sophistication.

L’ARBRE 27: Seoul’s New Power Address

The L’ARBRE 27 development is one of South Korea’s most coveted addresses, designed to cater to ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking discretion and comfort. Adding to the excitement surrounding Jisoo’s purchase, HYBE founder and BTS producer Bang Si Hyuk is also set to reside in the same complex, making him Jisoo’s soon-to-be neighbour.

Each of the 27 villas in the complex has been sold out, highlighting its elite appeal among South Korea’s business and entertainment circles. Reports estimate that standard villas are priced at around 20 billion KRW (approximately 14 million USD), while penthouse units reach up to 45 billion KRW (31.6 million USD).

The twin-tower property features five underground and seven above-ground floors, and residents, including Jisoo and Bang Si Hyuk, are expected to move in once construction concludes.

Jisoo’s Expanding Real Estate Empire

This isn’t Jisoo’s first foray into the world of luxury real estate. She already owns an apartment in Hannam The Hill, one of Seoul’s most exclusive addresses, which also counts BTS’s Jin and actor So Ji Sub among its residents.

Beyond her real estate investments, the BLACKPINK star continues to make waves as an entrepreneur. Alongside her brother, she co-founded BLISSOO, a brand based in the Hannam area, further establishing her influence in both business and luxury lifestyle spaces.

With this new Gangnam purchase, Jisoo continues to cement her status as not only a global entertainment icon but also one of South Korea’s savviest celebrity investors.