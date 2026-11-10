BJP MLA Targets Deepika Padukone’s Saffron Outfits In SRK’s ‘King’, Says ‘Wear Green Bikini’

BJP MLA Ravinder Negi, who earlier threatened protests across India over Deepika Padukone’s saffron outfit in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, has reiterated his opposition to the scene. He said protests have already begun in Maharashtra and would continue in Delhi until the scenes are removed. Ravinder also referred to the Bollywood Khans as people with a “jihadi mindset” and challenged them to wear a “green bikini”, a colour he associates with Muslims, and dance.

This comes after the makers teased the first song of King - Tu Mil Jaaye - on Shah Rukh’s 61st birthday. In the music video, both SRK and Deepika have worn saffron outfits.

‘Khan Brothers With Jihadi Mindset…’

Speaking to news agency PTI, Negi accused the makers of King of attempting to “defame Sanatan Dharma” by using saffron-coloured outfits. He claimed that the Khan brothers had repeatedly engaged in similar acts and recalled the controversy surrounding Deepika’s saffron bikini in Pathaan.

“This is the same thing being repeated, the same mistake being made to defame Sanatan Dharma. Saffron is a symbol of Sanatan Dharma, which we believe in across India. These Khan brothers, these Khan people, with their jihadi mindset, have done this repeatedly. Three years ago, in the film ‘Pathaan’, Deepika was made to wear a bikini, which led to an uproar and protests,” he said.

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Negi further challenged the actors to wear a green bikini or saree instead.

“If they have the courage, let them wear a green bikini or a green sari, the colour associated with Muslims, and then dance. But we will not tolerate such acts aimed at defaming Sanatan Dharma,” he added.

The BJP MLA also reiterated that protests against the scene’s inclusion have begun in Maharashtra and would extend to Delhi. “The protests have started in Maharashtra and will continue in Delhi. The opposition will continue until this scene is removed from the film,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: BJP MLA Ravinder Negi, on Deepika Padukone's saffron outfit in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King', says, "This is the same thing being repeated, the same mistake being made to defame Sanatan Dharma. Saffron is a symbol of Sanatan Dharma, which we believe in across India. These Khan brothers, these Khan people, with their jihadi mindset, have done this repeatedly. Three years ago, in the film 'Pathaan', Deepika was made to wear a bikini, which led to an uproar and protests. If they have the courage, let them wear a green bikini or a green sari, the colour associated with Muslims, and then dance. But we will not tolerate such acts aimed at defaming Sanatan Dharma. The protests have started in Maharashtra and will continue in Delhi. The opposition will continue until this scene is removed from the film." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026

BJP MLA Threatens Nationwide Protests

Last week, in a conversation with Dainik Samachar, Negi expressed his displeasure over the colour of Deepika’s outfit, claiming that a similar controversy had occurred in the past. He alleged that the scene was a deliberate attempt to hurt religious sentiments and warned of nationwide protests if it was not changed.

“Hum log Shah Rukh Khan ko chetawani dete hain, agar ye scene badla nahi gaya toh pure desh mai pradarshan hoga. Sanatan ke khilaf koi bhi Sanatani sehen nahi karega. [We warn Shah Rukh Khan that if this scene is not changed, there will be protests across the entire country. No Sanatani will tolerate anything against Sanatan Dharma.]”

ALSO READ| 'Shah Rukh Khan Ko Chetawani Dete Hain': BJP MLA Threatens Protests Over Deepika Padukone's Saffron Outfit In 'King'

Negi also questioned Dia Mirza’s remarks on bursting firecrackers during Diwali, asking why similar concerns were not raised during Eid.

“Ye sochi samjhi saazish hai, jaise Dia Mirza ne bola Diwali mai patakhe nahi phodo, par Eid mai kaha jata hai inka gyaan? Eid mai jab bakron ki kurbaani hoti hai tab kaha jata hai inka gyaan? [This is a premeditated conspiracy. Dia Mirza said that firecrackers should not be burst during Diwali, but where is her wisdom when it comes to Eid? Where is her wisdom when animals are sacrificed during Eid?]” he added.