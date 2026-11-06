Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tej Pratap Yadav alleged BJP influenced reality show outcome.

Yadav claimed Shehzad Poonawalla won due to favouritism.

He stated Gautam Gulati deserved victory, public votes ignored.

Ahead of the finale of ‘Rise And Fall 2’, Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that the BJP favoured its former spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and made him the winner. He also added that Gautam Gulati was the “real deserving contestant” who should have taken home the trophy.

Yadav, who participated in the reality show hosted by Virender Sehwag, voluntarily exited the competition after around two weeks, citing pending court cases and legal obligations. As the show approaches its grand finale, he has questioned the fairness of the competition and alleged that the public’s votes were disregarded.

‘BJP Made Shehzad Poonawalla The Winner’

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Tej Pratap Yadav expressed his disappointment over the ‘win’, alleging that the BJP rigged the show. He wrote, “Victory was always meant for Gautam Gulati ji; the love and support of the people were entirely on his side too. But what can we say now... even here, the public's votes have been stolen, and now reality shows aren't even fair anymore!”

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Taking a further dig at Shehzad Poonawalla, he alleged, “The BJP folks made their old sycophant - Shehzad Poonawalla, who's always been lapping up their scraps - into the winner as a reward for his bootlicking.”

Yadav reiterated, “The real deserving one was Gautam Gulati, but the trophy was handed over to their favourite.”

जीतना तो गौतम गुलाटी जी को ही था, जनता का प्यार और सपोर्ट भी पूरी तरह से उन्हीं के साथ था। ​लेकिन अब क्या कहें..यहां भी जनता के वोटो की चोरी कर ली गई, अब तो रियलिटी शोज़ भी निष्पक्ष नहीं रहे! भाजपाइयों ने अपने पुराने मिट्ठू -कटोरे कटोरे रहे शहजाद पूनावाला को चाटुकारिता का इनाम देने के लिए विनर बना दिया। असली हकदार गौतम गुलाटी थे, पर ट्रॉफी सौंप दी गई अपने चहेते को। ​रियलिटी शो के नाम पर जनता के वोटों और भावनाओं के साथ यह बहुत बड़ा धोखा है।@Shehzad_Ind @TheGautamGulati — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 5, 2026

About ‘Rise And Fall 2’

Rise And Fall 2 began with 18 contestants, including three wild card entries. The show’s grand finale is scheduled to air today at 12 pm.

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Niharika Tiwari, Swara Bhasker, Gautam Gulati, Karan Patel and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have secured their places in the finale. Shehzad Poonawalla had already become the first contestant to qualify for the final episode.

With all six finalists now confirmed, the contestants are set to compete for the coveted trophy in the grand finale.