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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘BJP Made Shehzad Poonawalla Winner’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says Gautam Gulati Deserved ‘Rise And Fall 2’ Trophy

‘BJP Made Shehzad Poonawalla Winner’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says Gautam Gulati Deserved ‘Rise And Fall 2’ Trophy

The grand finale of Rise And Fall 2 will air today at 12 pm, with six finalists vying for the coveted trophy.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tej Pratap Yadav alleged BJP influenced reality show outcome.
  • Yadav claimed Shehzad Poonawalla won due to favouritism.
  • He stated Gautam Gulati deserved victory, public votes ignored.

Ahead of the finale of ‘Rise And Fall 2’, Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that the BJP favoured its former spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and made him the winner. He also added that Gautam Gulati was the “real deserving contestant” who should have taken home the trophy.

Yadav, who participated in the reality show hosted by Virender Sehwag, voluntarily exited the competition after around two weeks, citing pending court cases and legal obligations. As the show approaches its grand finale, he has questioned the fairness of the competition and alleged that the public’s votes were disregarded.

‘BJP Made Shehzad Poonawalla The Winner’

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Tej Pratap Yadav expressed his disappointment over the ‘win’, alleging that the BJP rigged the show. He wrote, “Victory was always meant for Gautam Gulati ji; the love and support of the people were entirely on his side too. But what can we say now... even here, the public's votes have been stolen, and now reality shows aren't even fair anymore!”

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Taking a further dig at Shehzad Poonawalla, he alleged, “The BJP folks made their old sycophant - Shehzad Poonawalla, who's always been lapping up their scraps - into the winner as a reward for his bootlicking.”

Yadav reiterated, “The real deserving one was Gautam Gulati, but the trophy was handed over to their favourite.”

About ‘Rise And Fall 2’

Rise And Fall 2 began with 18 contestants, including three wild card entries. The show’s grand finale is scheduled to air today at 12 pm.

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Niharika Tiwari, Swara Bhasker, Gautam Gulati, Karan Patel and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have secured their places in the finale. Shehzad Poonawalla had already become the first contestant to qualify for the final episode.

With all six finalists now confirmed, the contestants are set to compete for the coveted trophy in the grand finale.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who made allegations about the fairness of 'Rise And Fall 2'?

Former participant Tej Pratap Yadav alleged the BJP favoured Shehzad Poonawalla to win 'Rise And Fall 2'. He claimed this was due to political influence and disregarding public votes.

What was Tej Pratap Yadav's main claim about the winner of 'Rise And Fall 2'?

Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that the BJP favoured Shehzad Poonawalla, making him the winner of 'Rise And Fall 2'. He stated that Gautam Gulati was the truly deserving contestant.

Who did Tej Pratap Yadav believe should have won 'Rise And Fall 2'?

Tej Pratap Yadav believed Gautam Gulati was the real deserving candidate.

Why did Tej Pratap Yadav leave the reality show 'Rise And Fall 2'?

Tej Pratap Yadav voluntarily exited 'Rise And Fall 2' after about two weeks. He cited pending court cases and legal obligations as his reasons for leaving the competition.

Who are the confirmed finalists for 'Rise And Fall 2'?

The finalists for 'Rise And Fall 2' are Niharika Tiwari, Swara Bhasker, Gautam Gulati, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shehzad Poonawalla. Shehzad was the first contestant to qualify.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tej Pratap Yadav Shehzad Poonawalla Gautam Gulati BJP ENtertainment News Rise And Fall 2
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