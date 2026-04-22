BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Prakash Raj Over Remarks On Ramayana, Lord Rama

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karate Kalyani filed a complaint against Prakash Raj.

Allegations include derogatory remarks about Lord Ram, Ramayana.

Prakash Raj accused of brainwashing children via theatre project.

Complaint seeks FIR, investigation into alleged anti-Hindu speech.

Telugu film actress and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Karate Kalyani has requested Hyderabad police to register a First Information Report against actor Prakash Raj for alleged derogatory, malicious, and provocative remarks on Lord Shri Ram and the Ramayana.​

The actress, whose real name is Kalyani Padala, lodged a complaint with the Station House Officer, Punjagutta Police Station.​

She also sought action against Prakash Raj for what she described as deliberately brainwashing children through his theatre incubator “Nirdiganta” as a method of cultural politics, and for equating the holy Ramayana with beef-eating at the Kerala Literature Festival.​

She stated in her complaint that Prakash Raj’s actions constitute offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 196, 299, 353, and Information Technology Act Section 67.​

She wrote that it reached her through widespread social media circulation that actor Prakash Raj, while speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival (Kozhikode) in January 2026, made highly derogatory, distorted, and malicious remarks about Lord Shri Ram and the sacred Ramayana.​

She submitted the video link of his speech in which he allegedly confessed that “Nirdiganta” runs programmes where children are encouraged and brainwashed into writing and performing such anti-Hindu plays.

According to her, he narrated a version of the Ramayana created by children from his theatre incubator project and explicitly stated that this is the cultural politics he is doing.​

She claimed that he deliberately equated the Ramayana with beef-eating, thereby directly insulting and defiling the sacred epic and the divinity of Lord Shri Ram. The complaint stated that the entire speech was premeditated, as he consciously chose to bring up this anti-Hindu playwright’s work and used the platform to propagate it.​

The complainant stated that Prakash Raj portrayed Lord Shri Ram and Lakshman as North Indian migrant workers who entered a field in South India and stole fruits belonging to Ravana, portrayed as a South Indian tribal/landlord. He also remarked that the entire Ramayana war arose merely from a petty dispute over non-payment of fruits.​

The speech and video clips have gone massively viral, causing immeasurable distress to millions of Hindus across the country and clearly hurting the religious sentiments of the entire Hindu community, she said.​

She urged the Station House Officer to immediately register a First Information Report against Prakash Raj and initiate a thorough and expeditious investigation. She requested tracing the source, Internet Protocol details, and circulation of the video clips through the concerned platforms, considering blocking the offending videos under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, if they continue to disturb public order and religious harmony, and taking all other necessary legal steps, including summoning the accused and collecting evidence.​

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)​