Bipasha Basu claimed to have found tiny worms inside a newly opened container of a nutrition product. She shared a video on Instagram to highlight the issue.
Bipasha Basu Claims 'Worms' Found In Protein Powder, Seeks Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Munde's Help
Bipasha Basu claims she found tiny worms in a newly opened nutrition product and tags Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe seeking help.
- Bipasha Basu alleged finding worms, tagging Maharashtra FDA.
- She sought FDA Commissioner Mundhe's intervention for food safety.
- Maharashtra FDA conducts widespread inspections, addressing safety violations.
Actor Bipasha Basu has raised concerns over a nutrition product after claiming she found what appeared to be tiny worms inside a newly opened container. She shared a video of the product on Instagram and tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, asking him to look into the matter.
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Bipasha Basu Shares Video, Appeals To Maharashtra FDA Chief
Bipasha posted the video on her Instagram story on Thursday, September 10, showing the contents of the container. In the clip, she said she had found tiny worms inside the newly opened product.
“This is full of worms… tiny tiny worms. The new dabba that we’ve opened is full of worms,” Bipasha is heard saying in the video.
The actor also tagged Tukaram Mundhe and directly sought his intervention. Alongside the video, she wrote, “@tukaram_ias You are our only hope… so we don’t get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything that we purchase.” She accompanied the message with a folded-hands emoji.
However, Basu’s post only raises an allegation about the product. There has been no independent confirmation so far that the material shown in the video was worms or that the product was contaminated.
Tukaram Mundhe’s Food Safety Work Draws Praise
Mundhe has received attention for his strict approach to food safety since taking charge as commissioner of Maharashtra’s food safety department.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has also previously praised the official’s work. Speaking to ANI, Bajpayee discussed society’s response to people who perform their duties honestly and diligently. He said that in the current environment, such commitment can itself become a talking point.
“A police officer, or, let’s say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this?” the actor said.
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Maharashtra FDA Steps Up Food Safety Inspections
The Maharashtra FDA has been conducting inspections across restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries and other food-serving establishments, including businesses that provide food through online delivery platforms.
The department has also taken action over food safety violations, including issuing improvement notices and suspending licences. Its inspections have covered concerns involving adulterated milk, food served at restaurants, junk food sold in and around schools, as well as the manufacture and sale of banned gutka and tobacco-containing pan masala.
(With inputs from ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What concern did Bipasha Basu raise regarding a nutrition product?
Whom did Bipasha Basu appeal to regarding the product issue?
Bipasha Basu appealed to Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. She tagged him in her Instagram post, asking him to investigate the matter.
Has Bipasha Basu's claim about the product been independently confirmed?
No, Bipasha Basu's post only raises an allegation about the product. There has been no independent confirmation that the material was worms or that the product was contaminated.
What actions has the Maharashtra FDA been taking regarding food safety?
The Maharashtra FDA conducts inspections across food establishments and takes action against violations. This includes issuing improvement notices and suspending licenses for food safety issues.
Why is Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe notable?
Tukaram Mundhe is known for his strict approach to food safety since taking charge. He has received praise from figures like actor Manoj Bajpayee for his honest and diligent work.