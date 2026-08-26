Nirahua Supports CM Samrat Choudhary's Bihar Film City Plan, Says 'This Has Been Our Dream'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar Chief Minister announced plans for a new Film City.

Actor Nirahua welcomed move, requesting a dedicated Film Institute.

Institute would train youth from Bihar, UP, Jharkhand in filmmaking.

State already approved 54 film shootings, boosting local talent.

Bihar is set to take a bigger step into the film industry, with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announcing plans for a Film City in the state. Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has welcomed the move and said the project could go beyond filmmaking by creating opportunities for aspiring talent from across the region.

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'This Has Been Our Dream'

Speaking about the proposed development, Nirahua said the long-standing demand for a Film City should also be accompanied by a dedicated Film Institute. He believes such an institution could give young people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand a platform to learn different aspects of filmmaking.

He said, "We have always wanted a Film City in Bihar. There should also be a Film Institute where children from Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, can learn film-related techniques, and after learning, make good films in the regional languages here. Our people from Bihar have earned a lot of fame in other fields, and similarly, the languages of Bihar should also gain a lot of fame in films."

Nirhua further added, "This has been our dream. Our Chief Minister has approved it and said that we will build a Film Institute along with the Film City here."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | actor and BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav says, "We have always wanted a Film City in Bihar. There should also be a Film Institute where children from Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, can learn film-related techniques, and after learning, make good films in the regional… pic.twitter.com/pXz8wku0Df — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

Samrat Choudhary Announces Bihar Film City

The announcement comes as the Bihar government looks to promote filmmaking and showcase the state's culture, heritage and identity to audiences beyond the region. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has said a Film City will be developed in Bihar and has called on members of the Bhojpuri film industry to help identify a suitable location for the project.

Addressing the grand finale of ‘Bhojpuri Bawal’ at Gyan Bhawan in Patna, the Chief Minister said presenting a positive image of Bihar to the world was a shared responsibility.

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54 Films Approved For Shooting In Bihar

The state's film ambitions are already being reflected in shooting activity. According to the Chief Minister, the government has given approval for the shooting of 54 films in Bihar.

The move is expected to provide further momentum to film-related activity in the state while creating more space for Bihar-based artists, technicians and other professionals associated with cinema.