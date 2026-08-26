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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNirahua Supports CM Samrat Choudhary's Bihar Film City Plan, Says 'This Has Been Our Dream'

Nirahua Supports CM Samrat Choudhary's Bihar Film City Plan, Says 'This Has Been Our Dream'

Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ welcomed Bihar’s proposed Film City and said a Film Institute could help young talent from Bihar, UP and Jharkhand learn filmmaking.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bihar Chief Minister announced plans for a new Film City.
  • Actor Nirahua welcomed move, requesting a dedicated Film Institute.
  • Institute would train youth from Bihar, UP, Jharkhand in filmmaking.
  • State already approved 54 film shootings, boosting local talent.

Bihar is set to take a bigger step into the film industry, with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announcing plans for a Film City in the state. Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has welcomed the move and said the project could go beyond filmmaking by creating opportunities for aspiring talent from across the region.

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'This Has Been Our Dream'

Speaking about the proposed development, Nirahua said the long-standing demand for a Film City should also be accompanied by a dedicated Film Institute. He believes such an institution could give young people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand a platform to learn different aspects of filmmaking.

He said, "We have always wanted a Film City in Bihar. There should also be a Film Institute where children from Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, can learn film-related techniques, and after learning, make good films in the regional languages here. Our people from Bihar have earned a lot of fame in other fields, and similarly, the languages of Bihar should also gain a lot of fame in films."

Nirhua further added, "This has been our dream. Our Chief Minister has approved it and said that we will build a Film Institute along with the Film City here."

Samrat Choudhary Announces Bihar Film City

The announcement comes as the Bihar government looks to promote filmmaking and showcase the state's culture, heritage and identity to audiences beyond the region. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has said a Film City will be developed in Bihar and has called on members of the Bhojpuri film industry to help identify a suitable location for the project.

Addressing the grand finale of ‘Bhojpuri Bawal’ at Gyan Bhawan in Patna, the Chief Minister said presenting a positive image of Bihar to the world was a shared responsibility.

ALSO READ: Mallika Sherawat, Tej Pratap Get Flirty On ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ As She Teaches Him Yoga: ‘Thaari Smile Ne Kamaal Kar Diya’

54 Films Approved For Shooting In Bihar

The state's film ambitions are already being reflected in shooting activity. According to the Chief Minister, the government has given approval for the shooting of 54 films in Bihar.

The move is expected to provide further momentum to film-related activity in the state while creating more space for Bihar-based artists, technicians and other professionals associated with cinema.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant development is planned for Bihar's film industry?

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced plans to build a Film City in the state. This initiative aims to promote filmmaking and showcase Bihar's culture and identity.

Who has welcomed the Bihar Film City initiative?

Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has welcomed the plan. He believes it will create opportunities for aspiring talent from the region.

What additional facility is proposed to accompany the Film City?

A dedicated Film Institute is proposed to be built alongside the Film City. This institution would provide a platform for young people to learn various aspects of filmmaking.

How many films have recently been approved for shooting in Bihar?

According to the Chief Minister, the Bihar government has given approval for the shooting of 54 films in the state. This is expected to boost film-related activity.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua Samrat Choudhary Bihar Film City
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