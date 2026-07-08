Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar MLA, activist in controversy over alleged phone call.

Call concerns missing teen; activist questioned local leaders.

MLA allegedly threatened activist, used strong, angry language.

Missing teen remains untraced; activist warns of protests.

An alleged phone conversation between BJP MLA Maithili Thakur and social activist Gautam Kumar Jha has triggered a political controversy in Bihar after its audio clip surfaced on social media. The conversation is linked to the disappearance of teenager Subhash Choupal from Lakshmipur Tola in Nadiyami Panchayat, who has reportedly been missing since returning home by train from Hyderabad. While the audio has fuelled intense debate online, ABP Live English has not independently verified its authenticity. Meanwhile, the activist has accused the MLA of threatening him after he questioned local representatives over the handling of the missing teenager’s case.

Viral Audio Row

The controversy began after Gautam Kumar Jha uploaded a video on social media questioning the response of local public representatives to the disappearance of Subhash Choupal, who reportedly went missing on 26 June while travelling home by train from Hyderabad. Following the post, an alleged phone conversation between Jha and BJP MLA Maithili Thakur surfaced online and has since gone viral. ABP Live English has not independently verified the authenticity of the audio recording. In the alleged recording, the MLA is heard expressing anger over Jha's criticism and saying: "What kind of behaviour is this? You know very well that this falls under my constituency and that I have been working tirelessly on it throughout the day. Are you in your right mind?"

The conversation also allegedly includes words such as "ill-mannered, " "mule", "madman," and "idiot" directed at the activist. During the exchange, Jha can reportedly be heard asking the MLA to maintain restraint in her language.

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Activist Levels Threat Claim

Gautam Kumar Jha has alleged that after uploading the video, he received a phone call from the MLA in which she allegedly threatened him and said: "You are not fit to live in the Alinagar Assembly constituency." He has also claimed that he possesses the recording of the conversation. The alleged audio has since sparked widespread discussion among political workers and residents, with many sharing their opinions on social media.

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Missing Teen Still Untraced

More than 12 days after Subhash Choupal's disappearance, his family is still awaiting any breakthrough in the case. A delegation from the Mithila Student Union (MSU) recently visited the family's home and urged the administration to form a special investigation team to trace the missing teenager. The organisation also requested authorities to keep the family informed about the progress of the investigation.

Leading the delegation, Gautam Kumar Jha warned that if prompt action is not taken, the MSU, along with residents, will launch a democratic public protest. He added that the responsibility for any such situation would rest with the local administration. As the alleged audio continues to circulate online, attention remains focused on both the political controversy and the unresolved disappearance of Subhash Choupal. Authorities are yet to make any breakthrough in tracing the missing teenager.