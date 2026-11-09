'Bigg Boss' Winner Balaji Murugadoss Questions CM Vijay Over Narcotics Search At His Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Balaji questioned police after narcotics search at residence.

He demanded complaint details, offered blood test to prove innocence.

Officials found nothing suspicious, but Balaji seeks police explanation.

Tamil actor and Bigg Boss winner Balaji Murugadoss has questioned the police after a team of 15 Narcotics Department officials visited and searched his residence. Sharing a video of the interaction on social media, the actor maintained that he had nothing to hide and demanded to know who had filed the complaint that led to the visit. He also offered to undergo a blood test to establish that he was not involved in any wrongdoing.

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Balaji Murugadoss Questions Complaint Behind Narcotics Search

Balaji took to X on Monday, November 9, and shared a video showing his interaction with people claiming to be Narcotics Department officials. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "15 police from Narcotics came to my house last night!"

In another post, the actor directly questioned Chief Minister Vijay, asking who had lodged the complaint against him and what prompted the officials to visit his home.

"I just want to know who gave the complaint @actorvijay. I want to know who gave the complaint and for what! I asked them a number of times they didn’t disclose. I’m up for blood test. But shame on your police department!"

He further claimed that the officials found nothing suspicious during the visit, adding that his home was occupied by three cats and a dog. Balaji also said there was no search warrant, but he had invited the officials inside because he was confident he had done nothing wrong.

"Fifteen police came to my house, all they found is three cats and one dog ! But I wanna know on what basis they came! There’s no search warrant since I’m clean I invited them home. But I need an explanation for this act of police."

I just want to know who gave the complaint @actorvijay i want to know who gave the complaint and for what ! I asked them n number of times they didn’t disclose . I’m up for blood test. But shame on ur police department ! 15 police came to my house all they found is 3 cats and one dog ! But i wanna know on what basis they came! There’s no search warrant since I’m clean i invited them home. But i need an explanation for this act of police. — Balaji Murugadoss (@OfficialBalaji) November 9, 2026

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What Happened During The Officials' Visit?

The video shared by Balaji captures a conversation between the actor and one of the officials. At one point, the official asks him not to record the proceedings on his mobile phone, warning, "If you record, even we will record."

Balaji responds by asking the official to continue recording and says he has nothing to hide. "Please record. Sir, I am a clean person. Please go inside and check completely."

The official then explains that the team had arrived after receiving calls. When Balaji asks if the complaint was related to drugs, he offers to undergo a blood test and invites them to inspect the house.

The official also reminds him that he is a well-known personality and requests his co-operation, asking him to put his phone away. Balaji maintains that he is co-operating and points out that he was the one who invited the team inside.

On the professional front, Balaji Murugadoss was last seen in director J Sathish Kumar's film Fire, in which he played the antagonist.

(With inputs from IANS)