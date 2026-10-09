Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muthukumaran's response to these serious allegations remains absent.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 winner Muthukumaran Jegatheesan has come under scrutiny after social media influencer Wahidha Begum accused him of promising to marry her before allegedly backing out of their relationship. The controversy gained attention after reports claimed that Wahidha had attempted suicide following the alleged breakup and was receiving medical treatment. She subsequently shared emotional posts on Instagram, along with a video featuring the two of them, while making allegations about their relationship. Veteran Tamil lyricist Thamarai has also weighed in, questioning Muthukumaran’s alleged conduct and calling on him to respond. Muthukumaran’s side of the allegations was not included in the supplied account.

Muthukumaran Controversy: Wahidha Begum’s Allegations

Wahidha Begum has alleged that she met Muthukumaran in Chennai while recovering from a previous relationship. According to her account, he showed affection towards her and discussed marriage despite knowing that she was married and had a child. She further claimed that they became physically intimate before he later said he was not interested in marrying her. These are allegations made by Wahidha and have not been independently established in the information provided.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wahidha begum (@wahidha_akdhar)

In an Instagram post, she expressed her disappointment over what she described as broken promises, writing, “Everything you said was just a joke to you,” while asking Muthukumaran to address the matter publicly rather than contact her privately. Wahidha also shared a video featuring the two of them, in which Muthukumaran is reportedly seen leaning towards her and saying that he likes her. She has since removed several reels and videos from her Instagram account.

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Reports have also claimed that Wahidha attempted suicide following the alleged breakup. According to those reports, her friends intervened and took her to hospital for treatment.

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Lyricist Thamarai Reacts To The Allegations

The controversy has prompted reactions from social media users and people in the Tamil entertainment industry. Veteran lyricist Thamarai criticised Muthukumaran in a Facebook post, questioning his alleged conduct and describing the ability to persuade people through words as an art.

Thamarai also expressed surprise that Wahidha had chosen to speak publicly about the alleged relationship and challenged Muthukumaran to explain his side of the story. However, the supplied account does not include a response from Muthukumaran addressing Wahidha’s allegations.

Who Is Muthukumaran Jegatheesan?

Muthukumaran rose to prominence through Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi. He won the reality show on 19 January 2025, reportedly taking home Rs 40.5 lakh in prize money, a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and a plot of land. He also built a social media following through his views on Tamil language and culture. The recent allegations have brought renewed attention to the reality show winner, with viewers awaiting further clarity on the claims.

The allegations against Muthukumaran have sparked debate online, while Wahidha’s account and Thamarai’s criticism have added to the controversy. His response to the claims remains an important missing part of the story.