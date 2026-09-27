Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Divya Shinde accused of Rs 5 lakh extortion, assaulting doctor.

Doctor reportedly paid Rs 50,000, faced further demands.

Shinde, group allegedly attacked doctor with belt and sticks.

Police registered case against Shinde, others; doctor hospitalized.

Bigg Boss Marathi fame and social media influencer Divya Shinde has been named in a case linked to an alleged Rs 5 lakh extortion demand and the assault of a retired government doctor in Pune. According to the FIR, Shinde and several others allegedly entered the doctor's home and attacked him with a belt and sticks. The incident, reported to have taken place on Thursday night, has caused a stir in the area.

The complaint was filed by 65-year-old Dr Vidyadhar Gaikwad at the Kalepadal police station on Friday. The case centres on allegations of repeated demands for money, threats and an alleged assault at his residence. Here's what the FIR and reported details say about the incident.

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Why Was Divya Shinde Booked?

According to the FIR, Dr Gaikwad is a retired government medical officer and a member of Karunadeep Foundation. As reported by The Indian Express, his brother Mahendra alleged that Divya Shinde had not been invited to a programme but attended it anyway and addressed those present as a social media influencer.

Mahendra allegedly claimed that Shinde later sought Rs 5 lakh, saying the programme had gained publicity because of her presence. Dr Gaikwad is said to have transferred Rs 50,000 to her online, after which she allegedly demanded more money.

“Later, she started demanding more money,” Mahendra explained.

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Details Of The Alleged Assault On Pune Doctor

The FIR reportedly states that Shinde, Anna Dhamdhare and others went to Dr Gaikwad's residence in Mohammadwadi on September 17 and demanded Rs 5 lakh. It further alleges that Dhamdhare threatened Dr Gaikwad on September 23, warning that people would be sent to assault him if the money wasn't paid.

The complaint states that Dr Gaikwad was suffering from paralysis and had only been a member of the organisation involved in the programme. It also says he had no role in its financial dealings.

According to the FIR, at around 8.30 pm on Thursday, Shinde and several others allegedly arrived at Dr Gaikwad's home and assaulted him using sticks and a belt. The group is also accused of damaging property inside the house and threatening to kill him if the Rs 5 lakh was not paid.

Dr Gaikwad was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against Divya Shinde, Dhamdhare and others under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.