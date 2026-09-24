Sunil Pal has shared his reaction to Salman Khan’s fiery moment on a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, where the actor took off his T-shirt as a pointed reply to trolls who profit from mocking celebrities over their looks. Salman also defended Katrina Kaif, who has faced backlash over her post-pregnancy appearance, saying she’ll return to shape whenever she’s ready. He also called out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate pictures of female actors, telling women they’re within their rights to slap a photographer who crosses a line.

Sunil wasn’t having any of it. He branded the reality show a “gutter show” and said Salman has no business preaching morals while continuing to host it.

Sunil Pal Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’

The comedian took aim at Bigg Boss 20 and called it a platform that turns crass contestants into stars. “Aur jahan tak raha Bigg Boss ka sawaal…Chahe wo Salman Khan ho ya baaki koi participant, kyonki samaaj jinki wajah se big loss me hai, un chhapriyon ko star banaya jata hai Bigg Boss me. [And as far as Bigg Boss is concerned… Whether it’s Salman Khan or any other participant, the kind of people who are responsible for society’s downfall are turned into stars on Bigg Boss.]”

He didn’t stop here and also took a dig at the name of the show, referring to it as “Bigg Baans (foul smell)” and alleging that the “gutter show” should be taken off air.

“Mai samajhta hoon ki Salman Khan pichle 17 salon se joo sanskari show kar rhe hain jiska naam Bigg Baans (smell)... To bhaijaan, ye gatar show pehle band kijie kyunki ek se badh kar ek kaand wale ladke ladkiyan wahan par aate hain…. Aur aap to suvidha ke hisab se agar bayan aur baniyan badlenge to achcha nahi hai… Salman bhai, maan jaiye… is tarah ki baat aapke muh se suit nahi karti… pehle aap isko shoot karna band kijie, tab apki har baat suit karegi. Bigg Boss duniya ka sabse kalankit show hai.

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This loosely translates to, “I believe that Salman Khan has been hosting this ‘sanskari’ show for the past 17 years, a show called ‘Bigg Baans’ (smell)... So, Bhaijaan, please stop this gutter show first because all kinds of boys and girls involved in one controversy after another come on the show. And if you change your statements and your vest according to convenience, it doesn’t look good. Salman bhai, please understand… such statements don’t suit you. First stop shooting for this show, and then everything you say will suit you. Bigg Boss is the most disgraced show in the world.”

Sunil Pal is very angry on @BeingSalmanKhan and asking him to leave #BiggBoss show. pic.twitter.com/2KJoOFzqVR — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 24, 2026

Sunil Pal On ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Success

Sunil Pal also reacted to the success of the recent surprise box-office hit Hanuman Ansh, which is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. He said Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, should take a page out of its book.

“Salman ko hamne banaya hai, Salman ne hamein nahi banaya. Salman Khan aaj star hamari sabki wajah se hai… Media ki wajah se hai… Janta ki wajah se hai. Hamne unki saikdon filmein dekhin, uski wajah se hai… Salman bhai is baat ke liye bura nahi manenge. [We made Salman Khan; Salman Khan did not make us. Salman Khan is a star today because of all of us, because of the people of India. It is because we have watched so many of his films. He will not feel bad about this].”

He didn’t hold back on the industry’s biggest names either.

“Aur Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, sab log sabak le lijiye, aap logon ka time pass bahut zayada chal raha hai. Hanuman Ansh ne Rs 500 crore kamaye jo Rs 2 crore mein bani hai aur Rs 500 crore ki film Rs 50 crore bhi nahi kama paa rahi hai. Sharam aani chahiye aapko [And Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, everyone, please learn a lesson from this. You have been having too much of a good time. Hanuman Ansh, which was made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs 500 crore, while a film made for Rs 500 crore is unable to earn even Rs 50 crore. You should be ashamed].”

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He went on to credit the film's success to divine favour rather than industry muscle. “Aap itne bade bade stars hain, aapne corporate labels ko khareed liya hai, corporate house ko kharid liya, chote log film nahi bana pa rahe the… Hanuman ji ki kripa hui, Neem Karoli Baba ki kripa hui… [You are such big stars that you have bought out the corporate labour and the industry, and smaller people are unable to make films. By the grace of Lord Hanuman and Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh managed to earn so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAHIR JASUS007 (@tahirjasus)

Salman Khan’s Rant On Bigg Boss

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan defended Katrina Kaif against criticism over her post-pregnancy weight and appearance, arguing that weight gain after childbirth is completely natural. He said Katrina deserved the space to embrace motherhood without judgment, adding that she’d return to shape whenever she was ready to get back to films.

Salman also took aim at nameless, faceless trolls, questioning why people who can’t stand the sight of their own reflection feel entitled to comment on someone else’s body. “Aap khudh apni shakal se itne bezaar ho,” he said.

He went on to recall the trolling he’s faced over his own age. “Budha hogya, of course 60 saal ka hogaya,” he admitted, adding, “You can’t be Maine Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time.”

He closed by turning the question back on the trolls themselves - “What do you want to troll and why do you want to troll?”



