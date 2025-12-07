Pawan Singh Gets Threat From Bishnoi Gang For Bigg Boss Finale Appearance With Salman Khan

As the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale began, an unexpected security scare overshadowed the celebrations. Emerging reports suggest that Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has allegedly received a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for appearing on the show alongside Salman Khan. The warning, delivered over a phone call, reportedly cautioned him against sharing the platform with host Salman Khan, raising concerns among event organisers and prompting swift action from security agencies.

According to an IANS report, the caller warned Pawan Singh of “serious consequences” if he proceeded with his planned performance on the live episode. The Bhojpuri star, widely referred to as the “power star,” was reportedly asked not to appear alongside Salman Khan during the grand finale.

Following the alleged threat, Pawan’s team alerted the authorities without delay. Police have since reinforced security around him, ensuring heightened vigilance ahead of his scheduled appearance.

Police officials have begun a technical probe to determine the origin of the threat. Teams are examining call detail records (CDRs) and tracking associated network data to identify the location and identity of the individual behind the warning.

The issue surfaced just a day after Pawan Singh publicly confirmed on Instagram that he would be performing with Salman Khan during the finale. Sharing a promotional update, he wrote that he would be joining “Bhaijaan” on the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale stage, creating significant excitement among fans before the incident unfolded.