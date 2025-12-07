Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPawan Singh Gets Threat From Bishnoi Gang For Bigg Boss Finale Appearance With Salman Khan

Pawan Singh Gets Threat From Bishnoi Gang For Bigg Boss Finale Appearance With Salman Khan

According to an IANS report, the caller warned Pawan Singh of “serious consequences” if he proceeded with his planned performance on the live episode.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 11:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale began, an unexpected security scare overshadowed the celebrations. Emerging reports suggest that Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has allegedly received a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for appearing on the show alongside Salman Khan. The warning, delivered over a phone call, reportedly cautioned him against sharing the platform with host Salman Khan, raising concerns among event organisers and prompting swift action from security agencies.

According to an IANS report, the caller warned Pawan Singh of “serious consequences” if he proceeded with his planned performance on the live episode. The Bhojpuri star, widely referred to as the “power star,” was reportedly asked not to appear alongside Salman Khan during the grand finale.

Following the alleged threat, Pawan’s team alerted the authorities without delay. Police have since reinforced security around him, ensuring heightened vigilance ahead of his scheduled appearance.

Police officials have begun a technical probe to determine the origin of the threat. Teams are examining call detail records (CDRs) and tracking associated network data to identify the location and identity of the individual behind the warning.

The issue surfaced just a day after Pawan Singh publicly confirmed on Instagram that he would be performing with Salman Khan during the finale. Sharing a promotional update, he wrote that he would be joining “Bhaijaan” on the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale stage, creating significant excitement among fans before the incident unfolded.

Also read
Published at : 07 Dec 2025 11:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Salman Khan Bigg Boss Finale Bigg Boss Pawan Singh On Bigg Boss
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
IndiGo Gets Extension Till 6 PM On Monday To Respond To DGCA Notice
IndiGo Gets Extension Till 6 PM On Monday To Respond To DGCA Notice
News
IndiGo Refund Update: Airline Clears Rs 610 Crore, Delivers 3,000 Baggages
IndiGo Refund Update: Airline Clears Rs 610 Crore, Delivers 3,000 Baggages
News
Goa Nightclub Fire: Chief Manager & 3 Staff Members Arrested After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Chief Manager & 3 Staff Members Arrested After 25 Killed
Cities
6 Members Of A Family Killed After Car Falls 800 Feet Near Saptashrungi Temple In Nashik
6 Members Of A Family Killed After Car Falls 800 Feet Near Saptashrungi Temple In Nashik
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget