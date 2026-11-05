Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aoora thanked the enthusiastic IIT Kanpur audience online.

South Korean singer and rapper Aoora has taken the internet by storm after delivering a high-energy performance at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The popular Bigg Boss 17 contestant surprised the energetic crowd at the institute's annual cultural festival, Antaragini, by singing and dancing to the iconic Bhojpuri track Lollipop Lagelu. Bringing a fresh K-pop twist to the beloved Indian party anthem, the international artiste turned the prestigious college festival into a lively musical celebration. Clips from the unexpected crossover performance quickly surfaced online, sparking enthusiastic reactions from fans who praised his unique ability to seamlessly blend global cultures on stage.

A Desi Avatar And A Viral Performance

Originally sung by Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and released in 2008, Lollipop Lagelu remains a massive party anthem across India. Taking the stage to perform the iconic track, Aoora perfectly embraced the desi vibe. The South Korean artiste appeared wearing a striking red kurta featuring intricate threadwork, elegantly teamed with white pyjamas. His vibrant traditional Indian outfit perfectly complemented the high-octane Bhojpuri musical element of the performance.

Taking to his official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the electrifying concert, Aoora expressed his profound gratitude towards the energetic IIT Kanpur audience. He captioned the post, "IIT kanpur!!! you didn't just watch the showw. YOU MADE THE SHOW. Saranghaeyo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AOORA (아우라) (@aoora69)

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Netizens React To The Crossover

The singer's energetic rendition received an overwhelmingly positive response online, with several social media users expressing their desire to see him perform live across other Indian cities.

Praising the cultural crossover, one user commented, "Craziness overloaded. Do more like this in Delhi too." Another netizen wrote, "Huge respect for bringing people together through music." "So happy to see such a huge response from the audience," a third user reacted, while another fan noted, "Aoora always brings something special to the stage."

South Korean Singer AOORA Sets IIT Kanpur Crowd on Fire With Bhojpuri Hit ‘Lollipop Lagelu’! IIT Kanpur Goes Desi! South Korean singer AOORA brought the house down at the Antaragni festival with an energetic performance to Pawan Singh’s Bhojpuri blockbuster ‘Lollipop Lagelu’. The unexpected musical crossover sent students into a frenzy, proving that Bhojpuri beats have no language barriers! #AOORA #PawanSingh #LollipopLagelu #IITKanpur — Whats In The News (@_whatsinthenews) November 5, 2026

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About Aoora's Indian Connection

Aoora first gained widespread recognition among Indian audiences as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 17 in 2023. Since then, he has consistently explored the Indian entertainment space, starring in commercial brand campaigns and experimenting with Indian devotional music. Earlier this year, he released Shiva Shivam, an EDM-inspired track dedicated to Lord Shiva, followed by Hare Krishna, a special musical tribute to Lord Krishna.