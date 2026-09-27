'Bigg Boss' Ex-Contestant Divya Shinde Arrested In Pune Over Assault, Rs 5 Lakh Extortion Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Bigg Boss contestant Divya Shinde arrested by Pune Police.

Shinde accused of assaulting retired doctor, extorting ₹5 lakh.

Police allege she entered residence, created threats, damaged property.

Case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following doctor's complaint.

Bigg Boss Marathi ex-contestant and social media influencer Divya Shinde has been arrested by Pune Police in connection with allegations of assault and an attempt to demand Rs 5 lakh in extortion from a retired senior medical officer. Following her arrest, police presented her before a court.

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Divya Shinde Booked In Assault And Extortion Case

A case has been registered against Divya Shinde at Kale Padhal Police Station over allegations of assault and extortion. According to the police, the incident took place when Shinde allegedly entered the home of a senior retired medical officer while seeking payment for promoting a cultural programme.

Police allege that the situation escalated after she entered the residence and created a threatening atmosphere. She is also accused of assaulting the senior citizen and attempting to collect Rs 5 lakh from him.

Details Of The Alleged Assault On Pune Doctor

The FIR reportedly states that Shinde, Anna Dhamdhare and others went to Dr Gaikwad's residence in Mohammadwadi on September 17 and demanded Rs 5 lakh. It further alleges that Dhamdhare threatened Dr Gaikwad on September 23, warning that people would be sent to assault him if the money wasn't paid.

The complaint states that Dr Gaikwad was suffering from paralysis and had only been a member of the organisation involved in the programme. It also says he had no role in its financial dealings.

According to the FIR, at around 8.30 pm on Thursday, Shinde and several others allegedly arrived at Dr Gaikwad's home and assaulted him using sticks and a belt. The group is also accused of damaging property inside the house and threatening to kill him if the Rs 5 lakh was not paid.

Dr Gaikwad was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Based on his complaint, police registered a case against Divya Shinde, Dhamdhare and others under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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How Divya Shinde Became Popular

Divya Shinde first gained attention on social media through her reels. Her public profile grew further after she appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss. She subsequently became known among social media audiences as an influencer.