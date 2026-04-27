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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss Contestant Ashu Reddy Denies Rs 9.35 Cr False Marriage Promise Allegations; Threatens Legal Action

Bigg Boss Contestant Ashu Reddy Denies Rs 9.35 Cr False Marriage Promise Allegations; Threatens Legal Action

Ashu Reddy has denied allegations in a ₹9.35 crore cheating case linked to marriage claims, calling them false and warning of legal action.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashu Reddy faces cheating complaint for Rs 9.35 crore.
  • Allegations involve marriage promises, family members implicated.
  • Actor denies charges, plans legal action against false information.
  • FIR registered; bank transfers cited as evidence.

A major controversy has erupted around Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Ashu Reddy after she was named in a Rs 9.35 crore cheating complaint linked to aleeged promises of marriage. While a police case has been registered, the actor has firmly rejected all accusations, calling them false and misleading.

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FIR Filed in Rs 9.35 Crore Cheating Allegation Case

According to the FIR accessed by Telugu Scribe, the complaint was filed by Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, father of a UK-based software engineer of Hyderabad origin, YV Dharmendra. He has alleged that Ashu Reddy, also known as Venkata Aswini Reddy Koyya, cheated his son of Rs 9.35 crore on the pretext of marriage.

The complaint also names her family members, including her father Venkata Krishna Koyya, mother Koyya Yashoda Reddy, and sister Venkata Divya Reddy Koyya.

It is alleged that Dharmendra met Ashu in 2018 through mutual friends and that within two months she expressed love and promised marriage. The complaint further claims that despite Dharmendra’s ongoing divorce, she repeatedly assured him of marriage and allegedly received cars, gold and property in her name.

Ashu Reddy Breaks Silence On Instagram

 

(Image Source: Twitter/@Telugufeedsite)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Telugufeedsite)

As the controversy spread, Ashu Reddy responded strongly on Instagram Stories, rejecting the allegations outright. She wrote, “Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashu Reddy❤️ (@ashu_uuu)

She also shared images from a temple visit, posting, “Being strong and kind always!! Maa's blessing at Kolhapur #ashureddy #mahalaxmiamma #temple #kolhapur #strongandstable,” while disabling comments on the post.

Allegations Of Financial Transactions And Mediation Claims

As per the complaint, the relationship allegedly turned sour in 2020 when Ashu reportedly refused to arrange a formal family meeting. Dharmendra then sought reimbursement of expenses incurred.

It is further claimed that actor Hema mediated between both sides, after which Ashu allegedly agreed to return Rs 70 lakh. However, it is also alleged that she later tore up the blank cheques provided as assurance.

The complaint goes on to state that between 2020 and 2025, Dharmendra was allegedly convinced again by Ashu’s family members to continue trusting the marriage promise, during which time money, property, gold and vehicles were allegedly transferred.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Appears Before NCW Over His And Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song | WATCH

Fresh Allegations And Police Case Registered

The complaint further alleges that Ashu threatened to file false cases against Dharmendra in December 2025. It also claims she was later found to be in a relationship with another individual.

A case has been registered as Crime 78 of 2026, with the FIR reportedly filed on 20 April. Bank transfer records linked to Dharmendra are also said to have been submitted as part of the complaint.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main allegation against Ashu Reddy?

Ashu Reddy is accused of cheating a UK-based software engineer of Rs 9.35 crore on the pretext of marriage. The complaint was filed by his father.

Who filed the complaint against Ashu Reddy?

The complaint was filed by Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, the father of YV Dharmendra, who is the alleged victim in the cheating case.

How has Ashu Reddy responded to the allegations?

Ashu Reddy has strongly denied all accusations, calling them false and misleading. She stated that she will take severe legal action against any false information.

Are Ashu Reddy's family members also named in the complaint?

Yes, the complaint also names Ashu Reddy's father, mother, and sister as her family members were allegedly involved in the promises made.

What was the alleged amount of money and assets transferred?

The complaint alleges that Rs 9.35 crore worth of money, property, gold, and vehicles were transferred to Ashu Reddy and in her name.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Contestant Hyderabad News Tollywood Actress ENtertainment News
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